Clay Travis Shares His Week Two College Football Gambling Picks

Clay Travis shares his college football gambling picks ahead of week two, starting off with Alabama at Texas.

Clay will be at the Alabama-Texas game in Austin this weekend, where he thinks “Bama is going to win big.”

Clay likes Alabama -20.5 against Texas.

Next, Clay’s taking South Carolina plus the points against Arkansas.

“I think Spencer Rattler might potentially play decent in that game,” Travis said.

The OutKick founder moved on to Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been burned many times believing that the Vols are back,” but nevertheless Clay thinks that Tennessee is going to cover the -6.5 at Pittsburgh and hit the over 66.5 and come out with a win.

Watch the rest of Clay Travis’ week two picks here: