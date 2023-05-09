Clay Travis Performed A Beer Experiment And The Results Are Bad News For Bud Light

Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis can now add “scientist” to his multi-hyphenated job description after performing an experiment at a concert over the weekend.

It was a simple idea: He hit up a concert and brought along a cooler of frosty cold ones.

Free frosty cold ones.

Folks could grab beers out of the cooler, which was filled with a few different brands like Michelob Ultra, Yuengling, and Bud Light.

This was a well-designed experiment with most variables under control. The beers were in the same cooler, at the same temp, and all were just as easily accessible.

I don’t know about you, but I’d be grabbing a Yuengling every day of the week and twice on Sunday. But I wasn’t one of the subjects of this experiment, so let’s see what the good people of Nashville chose.

Go ahead. Take a wild guess at which beer was the last one floating in the cooler…

…Yes, it was Bud Light.

Weekend experiment. Beers in cooler at Nashville area event. Pick which beer you want. No one would take the Bud Light all night long. Big issue going forward for Bud Light is many don’t even want to be seen with product. They just pick another brand. pic.twitter.com/UleRAjdLTc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2023

Overall consumption of Bud Light is now down 26%. That’s an unmitigated disaster for the brand. And many are now avoiding the beer to avoid being mocked for drinking the beer. There’s no quick fix here, brand is slaughtered in red state beer drinking communities. Bet there is… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 8, 2023

Oof, that’s a bad look for Bud Light. As if it needed any more bad looks.

Bud Light Has Doomed Itself And Clay’s Experiment Proved It

We’ve all walked past coolers full of Bud Light in recent weeks while the likes of Coors Light, Miller Lite, Yuengling, and any other brand that was smart enough not to send a personalized can to Dylan Mulvaney fly off of shelves.

Now, Clay has used science to show another real-world example of consumers saying “Thanks, but no thanks” to an ice-cold Bud Light.

People are even steering clear of free Bud Lights. That goes to show what a bad state the brand is in at the moment. Most of us would happily take the worst beer on the planet if someone offered it to us for free.

However, it appears that most people don’t want to align themselves with Bud Light’s brand of poor decision-making.

“Overall consumption of Bud Light is now down 26%. That’s an unmitigated disaster for the brand. And many are now avoiding the beer to avoid being mocked for drinking the beer,” Travis wrote. “There’s no quick fix here, brand is slaughtered in red state beer drinking communities. Bet there is hardly any at SEC tailgates this fall.”

Bud Light’s Mulvaney-based marketing disaster isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. It’s tough to imagine Anheuser-Busch’s biggest brand fully recovering from this fiasco.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle