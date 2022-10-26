Clay Travis’ OutKick College Football Gambling Picks For Week 9, 2022

We went 6-8 last week in our college football picks to run our season record to 41-49 on the season.

That’s not ideal, but what I’d like for everyone to keep in mind is it’s important not to peak too early. It’s not even Halloween yet. We are poised for the greatest November since Squanto made friends with the Pilgrims.

And while the college football picks have been a mess so far this year, you know what’s been on fire? Our NFL six pack. We went 4-2 last week with those picks to push our season record to 27-15. So if you’ve been playing both, you’re still in solid shape.

NFL picks stay white hot. https://t.co/iB5rZPiaDq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 23, 2022

And you’re about to be in even better shape, because we’re going 11-0 this week.

Let’s dive in:

TCU at West Virginia +7.5

West Virginia has been sneaky good at home this year, they just haven’t played many home games yet. Meanwhile TCU has been on an absolute gauntlet of four straight ranked opponents: Oklahoma, at Kansas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and now they head to Morgantown for the ultimate in let down games with a noon kickoff on the road.

It feels like Mountaineer Magic, baby!

Give me West Virginia with a late upset chance to cover the 7.5 number.

This is a good spot for West Virginia so Clay Travis is taking them plus the points in his college football gambling picks. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State at Penn State +15.5

This is Penn State’s season, an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to demonstrate they are a real contender in the Big Ten. It’s also an opportunity for James Franklin’s program to establish they are back among the elite after a couple of down seasons.

And I just think that’s what happens in this game, Penn State will have a real chance to win in the fourth quarter.

Plus, the last six games between these two teams have been decided by 13 points or less.

Now you’re giving me Penn State with over two touchdowns at home for what should be an electric environment? This feels like a great value, which is why I’m on board the Nittany Lion express.

Georgia Tech +24.5 at Florida State

I could give you a great deal of analysis, but here’s the truth: Florida State shouldn’t be favored by over 24 points against any ACC team.

So I’m riding with the Yellow Jackets here.

Arkansas -3.5 at Auburn

Arkansas has had two weeks to get ready for a really mediocre Auburn team and I believe the Razorbacks have an offensive gear Auburn simply can’t match.

Which is why I love Arkansas to win this game by double digits.

Woo pig whipping, take the Razorbacks minus the points on the road at Auburn.

Arkansas is the better team, so Clay Travis says lay the points in his college football picks. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Northwestern at Iowa -10.5

I’ve bet on Iowa like five times this year and been wrong every time.

This time I nail it.

Northwestern is awful and won’t score ten points in this game.

That means Iowa only needs to get to 17 or 21 and we win our bet.

They can do it, right?

Right?

Go Hawkeyes!

Oklahoma State +1.5 at Kansas State

Vegas seems to hate Mike Gundy’s team, yet all they keep doing is winning.

That continues on the road at Kansas State this weekend where Oklahoma State takes a big step towards setting up a Big 12 title game rematch against TCU.

Cowboys win outright, but you get a little cushion just in case.

Florida +22.5 vs. Georgia

I’ve been to a ton of Cocktail Parties over the years and we were scheduled to be there this weekend, initially. But then Florida played so poorly we called an audible and are headed to Kentucky-Tennessee instead, which is the better game.

I’m old enough to remember when Georgia couldn’t win this game no matter what. Heck, I was at the game when Mark Richt told his entire team to storm the field and celebrate after an early touchdown when the Bulldogs pulled off the upset back in 2007.

This is the largest margin line we’ve seen in the modern era of cocktail parties and I just keep thinking the Gators will show up and actually give Georgia a bit of a challenge, at least for a half.

Yes, Georgia has won four of the past five games, but do we really think this Bulldog offense is truly elite? The Gators cover a massive number in this one.

It’s always a party when Florida and Georgia meet, and Clay Travis likes the Gators to party harder on Saturday, taking them in his college football picks. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Missouri at South Carolina, Under 47.5

Mizzou’s offense couldn’t score more than 17 points against Vanderbilt with two weeks to prepare. They aren’t doing much against South Carolina either.

On the Gamecock front, I’m still not sold on this offense, notwithstanding the hot start against A&M that burned us last week.

I absolutely love the under here.

It’s a 21-17 final, giving you nearly ten points to the under side.

Kentucky at Tennessee -12.5

This game isn’t going to be close; Tennessee is way better at everything Kentucky does well. Let me explain: the Wildcats want to run the football, but Tennessee has had one of the best run defenses in college football this year, meaning I think the Kentucky offense will struggle to move the ball on the ground.

Okay, what about passing? Well, the Vol’s secondary isn’t very good, but the Kentucky offensive line is awful and the Vol’s defensive front is very good at getting pressure, meaning Will Levis is likely in for a long day.

On the offensive side of the ball, Tennessee is firing on all cylinders. Sooner or later Cedric Tillman will return, and he was thought to be the best receiver in the SEC. But since he left Jalin Hyatt has turned himself into a first-round pick. There are just too many options out there for Hendon Hooker.

The one thing that gives me pause is that the Tennessee game is Kentucky’s Super Bowl every year and the Vols have a potentially much bigger game next week. But a far better Kentucky team lost at home last year and couldn’t get the Vol offense off the field. I don’t see any way Tennessee doesn’t put up 40 points on Kentucky and nothing we’ve seen from the Wildcats makes me think they can keep pace.

Add in the raucous Neyland Stadium at night crowd and the Vols breaking out the black uniforms and the black helmets and I think by kickoff the scene in Knoxville will be electric.

Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium has arguably been college football’s best atmosphere this season and Clay Travis likes that to continue. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

The result?

Tennessee 52 Kentucky 28, it’s an easy cover for the Volunteers to set up a number one vs. number two battle in Athens. (I think the playoff committee will rank Tennessee first and Georgia second in their rankings this coming Tuesday.)

Ole Miss -2.5 at Texas A&M

Look, Jimbo Fisher’s team is just a mess right now.

That can sometimes be dangerous from a gambling perspective because you could get an inexplicable circle the wagons game.

But Ole Miss is coming off a poor performance at LSU, too.

And A&M doesn’t have the offensive firepower that LSU does. Meaning I think Lane Kiffin will be able to scheme up some offensive opportunities for his team that get them the road victory here and set up one of the biggest games in Ole Miss football history with Alabama coming to town on November 12th — a game we are scheduled to be at, as well.

So give me the Rebels with the road win and cover.

Michigan State at Michigan -22.5

You know how Michigan State has ruined many seasons for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan?

I feel like this is the year Harbaugh gets his revenge.

Michigan State has won two games in a row over Michigan, but two years ago in Ann Arbor, Michigan won by 34.

That’s going to happen again this year; the Wolverines race out to a big early lead and are never challenged en route to covering a big number.

Michigan wins 42-10.

…

There you have it, boys and girls, we’re going 11-0.

I’ll see you guys in Knoxville this weekend and then down in Athens next weekend for Big Noon Kickoff.