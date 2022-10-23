Mike Gundy Cuts It Loose In The Locker Room After Beating Texas

Mike Gundy put on a dancing show after Oklahoma State beat Texas.

The Cowboys upset the Longhorns in awesome fashion 41-34 Saturday, and the legendary college football coach was vibing after the victory.

Gundy started cutting up the locker room with dance moves like he was at a wedding.

Mike Gundy continues to be an absolute content king, and that’s why fans love the man so much. You can always count on him to entertain.

Whether it’s ranting about being a man, teaching people how to mix the proper cocktail or shredding the locker room after a massive win, Mike Gundy simply doesn’t miss.

Gundy also has good reason to be feeling himself. The Cowboys are currently 6-1, will likely move up in the polls later this afternoon and are definitely still in the playoff hunt.

Oklahoma State also bounced back after losing to TCU by beating a very good Texas team. The team has shown a lot of grit, fight and spirit.

Mike Gundy has plenty of reasons to celebrate and dance.

Oklahoma State is 6-1 after beating Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

With games remaining against Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia, there is a very good chance OSU finishes the regular season 11-1. If that happens, the Cowboys coach will probably be showing fans plenty of new dance moves.