Mike Gundy Reveals How To Make The Perfect Cocktail After A Big Win

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy likes to enjoy a nice cocktail after a big win.

While everyone has their preference for how to consume their favorite adult beverages, Gundy’s formula is shockingly simple.

You take a big glass, throw in some ice, a splash of your favorite mixer – Diet Coke for Gundy – and then hammer the rest of the glass with your favorite booze.

“Now, that’s if we win. If we lose, I just go to bed. I don’t fill it with anything else if we lose because then it’s no fun,” told the press Monday when breaking down how he treats his cocktails.

Mike Gundy on how to make a post-victory cocktail, the Joe DeForest way

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Gundy continues to be an absolute content king and entertainment machine.

While a lot of coaches take themselves way too seriously, the Cowboys head coach is never afraid to cut it loose and let his guard down.

Nick Saban spent Monday ripping into the press. Mike Gundy spent his Monday talking about mixing cocktails that absolutely rip and get you lit.

Mike Gundy talks making the perfect cocktail. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Mike Gundy definitely has the right idea when it comes to cocktails.

Anyone who judges Gundy’s cocktail mixing method is probably not meant for the big stage. If you’re going to mix a post-game cocktail following a huge win, you might as well go big.

You think he wants some kind of small martini? Absolutely not. We’re talking about a man who has made his legacy in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

He’s in a state full of tough, blue-collar people. You know what tough, blue-collar people like? Strong drinks, and Mike Gundy isn’t any different.

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy loves a strong cocktail. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, I’d never heard of Joe DeForest before, but that dude sounds like an absolute bomb to party with if he’s the guy who came up with this formula. You know he likes to get after it and have fun.