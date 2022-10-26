Tennessee Will Wear Incredible Black Uniforms Against Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers will look dressed for a funeral Saturday against Kentucky.

The #3 Vols will welcome Kentucky to Knoxville Saturday night for one of the biggest games of the weekend, and there’ll be a little extra energy for the guys on the field.

Tennessee unveiled their black uniforms for the game, and it’s an absolute fire look.

This is a great look for the Tennessee Volunteers.

This isn’t the first time Tennessee has worn black uniforms in recent memory. In 2021, the Vols wore black threads against South Carolina and Georgia, according to 247Sports.

The Volunteers lost to the Bulldogs 41-17 last season. Clearly, the Vols are looking to do everything possible to avoid that outcome again.

The Volunteers will wear black uniforms against Kentucky. (Credit: Tennessee football/Twitter)

As we’ve said many times here at OutKick, black uniforms simply hit differently. Black unis can be intimidating as all hell, and that’s especially true when a team is playing under the lights.

Well, that’s going to be the case Saturday night. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm EST, and Neyland Stadium should be absolutely rocking by the start of the SEC East matchup.

Not only will the crowd be going crazy, but the players will have some extra juice thanks to these fire black uniforms.

The Tennessee Volunteers will rock incredible black uniforms against Kentucky. (Credit: Tennessee football/Twitter)

Will the black uniforms be enough to give Tennessee an extra shot of energy? Will find out Saturday night, but no matter what happens, Josh Heupel’s team will look awesome on the field.