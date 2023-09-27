Chiefs LB Willie Gay Makes Blistering Remarks About Jets Offense: ‘Want To Run The Ball!’

Videos by OutKick

If personnel within the New York Jets can spot quarterback Zach Wilson as the problem with their bottom-of-the-barrel offense, so can the rest of the league.

One team particularly on notice with the flurry of negative Wilson press over the past week is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Willie Gay Crushes Jets Offense Without Taking The Field

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay pointed out the Jets’ Wilson-sized dilemma ahead of their Week 4 contest with not-so-subtle digs at the QB.

“He can’t throw it” – Garrett Wilson



It’s Week 4 and the Jets locker room will be in shambles ☠️ pic.twitter.com/ctT6tZYGmz — Casey Halpern (@CaseyHalp) September 24, 2023

Frankly, Willie Gay’s comments weren’t actively critiquing Wilson but rather pointing out the Jets offense’s glaring deficiencies with blistering honesty.

“A team that wants to run the ball,” Gay said, when asked about his upcoming matchup against the Jets offense. “That wasn’t to be funny or anything. A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt and it turned into a team in panic mode.”

Question: "When you look on tape what are you seeing from Zach Wilson and the (Jets) offense?"#Chiefs Willie Gay: "A team that wants to run the ball…" pic.twitter.com/FDvyZVBzOL — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 27, 2023

Everyone’s buzzing about Wilson and the offense while the Chiefs defense basks in the favorable matchup.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Willie Gay #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts in the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Jets Players Running Out of Patience

On Wednesday, OutKick reported that members of New York’s defense began to push back against head coach Robert Saleh. The third-year HC has advertised Wilson as the undisputed starter moving forward. New York’s defense is tasked with winning games singlehandedly, handicapped by an offense that can’t sustain drives and score.

Zach Wilson ranks last among NFL starting QBs in completion percentage (52.4). Considering the Jets offense boasts Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard as receiving options, and Dalvin Cook plus Breece Hall in the backfield, the production shouldn’t be as poor as it’s been, even without Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets (1-2) welcome the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs (and probably Taylor Swift) on Sunday for a homestand at MetLife Stadium.

Controversy is bound to erupt when your season goes from Super Bowl or bust to Zach Wilson under center.