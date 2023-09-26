Aaron Rodgers Comes Strong In Addressing Joe Namath And Other Jets Shenanigans

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is likely out for the season but the New York Jets quarterback is still watching his team from afar and he’s not happy with what he’s seeing or hearing.

It’s not because the Jets are not performing on the field.

It’s the other stuff. The circus stuff.

Rodgers, appearing on his regularly scheduled Tuesday segment on the Pat McAfee Show, said he doesn’t like “the side stuff” that has been going on with Jets players getting into heated discussions on the sideline, and fans and former players ripping the team.

Sep 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressures New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers Wouldn’t Allow Jets Problems

“It sucks not being there,” Rodgers said on the show. “It’s tough. It’s really hard. I miss the guys. I miss the leadership opportunities. I miss ballin’ and competin’. Like, you know, if I was there, some of those things wouldn’t be happening.

“I’m not sure we’d be 3-0, I don’t know that. I’d like to think there’s a possibility of that, but it’s more the side stuff that I don’t like. I want to see us stick together through the tough times.”

The tough times have arrived in New York because Rodgers tore his left Achilles in the season opener and backup Zach Wilson has not played well in his place. Wilson is the NFL’s 34th rated quarterback at 57.0 and that means he’s last in that statistical category.

The Jets have thus lost the last two games and are 1-2. And we’ve seen receiver Garrett Wilson complaining to his struggling quarterback on the sideline about this or that. We’ve seen players exhibit terrible body language.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Aaron Rodgers #8 and Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets look on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Rodgers Wants Jets To Stop Sideline Arguing

“There’s adversity points in every season,” Rodgers said. “This year it’s happening early and people are coming for us.

“I’ve also seen heated conversations on the sidelines and different things. I think we need to hold our poise a little bit better, really just offensively. We need to not have some of those things happen on the sideline and to be a little better and be a little better competitors. We need to understand this is part of it. It’s not always going to be pretty … It doesn’t (bleeping) matter. It’s like you win the game, that’s the most important thing. But you got to get it done.

“There’s been, I think, too many of those side conversations and we just need to grow up a little bit on offense and lock in and do our jobs everybody and not point fingers at each other. And that’s everybody. We don’t point fingers at the coaching staff. Don’t point fingers at each other. Just get back to work and get the job done.”

Rodgers is aware former players, most notably Joe Namath, have ripped the team in general. And Wilson in particular.

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath stands with his daughter Jessica before the Seattle Seahawks play the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Joe Namath Leading Criticism Charge

So he’s calling for both sides to handle the situation better.

“I said it to [the team] in the preseason, our toughest task is going to be handling success,” Rodgers said. “And that’s whether we’re having success or not having success. It doesn’t mean when you’re winning all the time you’re handling it the right way. It’s also when you’re not winning how do we respond? How do we respond in adversity?

“And that goes for our fan base and former players as well. You’re not helping the cause. You’re not helping the cause.”

That all said, Rodgers delivered a message to Wilson, who has been known to have some thin skin in the past.

“You have to find a way to block some of that out,” Rodgers said. “Obviously you hear about it or somebody’s going to text you something, or you might see something in conversation about it.

“But when you’re riding high you can’t get into it too much. Just like when you feel the whole world is crashing down you can’t get too wrapped up in that.”

