Jets Defense Reportedly Mad At Robert Saleh For Blindly Defending Zach Wilson

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is regarded as one of those “football guy” coaches.

His goodwill with the locker room is apparently running thin.

Jets Defense Appalled By Saleh’s Support For Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh is reportedly getting pushback from his players as the coach continues to back quarterback Zach Wilson.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on his podcast Tuesday that Saleh’s blind support for Wilson after losing back-to-back games in disastrous fashion has contempt among members of the Jets defense.

Cimini shared: “Of course [Saleh] has doubts about Wilson. He’s watching what we’re watching. He’s watched it for two-and-a-half years. He definitely has doubts. He knows what Wilson is.

“But the thing is, he’s coming off as a Zach apologist. And that doesn’t play well in the locker room. The defense, in particular, is not happy.

“This defense knows that if any other player was performing his job the way Wilson is performing his, that player would be benched. Trust me, there’s tension in that locker room.”

Garrett Wilson was showing them that Carson Wentz & Matt Ryan want to play for the Jets😭



pic.twitter.com/LGj4TP11vD — Grace (@gracesporttakes) September 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time New York’s defense has been up in arms over Wilson.

Last November, Wilson deflected blame before the media for a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He finished the game with 77 passing yards (9-of-22) that game. Wilson said he felt as if he didn’t let the defense down, which rubbed his locker room the wrong way.

Fast-forward to Week 4 of the 2023-24 season, the majority of Jets fans, and now players, regard Wilson as the 10-ton anchor weighing down the team.

More and more critics within the Jets circle have come out to call for a change or lose the season early on.

Jets fans have been beaten down to the point where they are begging the front office to sign a name like Carson Wentz over giving Wilson another snap.

With the lowest completion percentage in the league (52.4), a 2:4 TD-INT ratio and an inability to push the ball with a talented cast of skill players, Wilson instills no confidence as a starting quarterback.

New York icon Joe Namath went off on the current state of the team during an interview on the YES Network.

“Send him to Kansas City to back up against somebody like Mahomes and maybe learn something,” Namath said. “I wouldn’t keep him. I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson. I’ve seen enough. Has quick feet, can throw a little bit. But I don’t believe what’s going on up there.”

In his rant, Namath called out Wilson and Saleh. The former for playing terribly, and the coach for putting the bad product on the field and glossing over the QB’s shortcomings.

Namath added, “How can a coach say the locker room’s together?” Namath continued. “… Are you telling me there aren’t some cats on the defensive side saying, ‘Whoa, man, what’s wrong with you?’ It’s not all harmony in the locker room. And if there is, they need to get rid of the people.”

WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP into that pocket! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Namath truly believed that Zach Wilson could singlehandedly tank the Jets for the rest of the season. It appears he is not alone.