Jets Players ‘Rejoiced’ When Zach Wilson Was Demoted, According to New Report

The New York Jets seemed to be heading towards a playoff berth at the midway point this NFL season.

Part of that seemed due to Zach Wilson, after he returned from injury and replaced Joe Flacco.

But the Jets turned in an absolutely dreadful performance after their bye week, losing 10-3 to the Patriots.

Wilson seemed uninterested in taking responsibility for his poor play, which led to him being benched as the starting quarterback.

Based on his teammates alleged reactions, it seems Wilson didn’t have a lot of fans in the Jets locker room.

According to a new report from The Athletic, his teammates “rejoiced” when Wilson was benched.

What’s even more surprising is that they wanted him out even with his replacement being little used reserve Mike White.

When Wilson returned after White himself got injured, players apparently “openly grumbled” about it. Things got even worse, as the Jets lost their final six games of the season. Wilson led the team during another low point, passing for just 92 yards in an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars.

He was so bad in that game he was replaced by a practice squad quarterback.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 22: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks towards the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

You can always count on the Jets to supply the drama.

Jets Likely to Move on From Wilson

Given his seeming unpopularity in the locker room AND poor performance, it’s no surprise the team appears done with Wilson.

You can be disliked, as long as you win.

But being disliked AND bad is a bridge too far on virtually every NFL roster.

The Athletic’s report says Wilson was open to learning and tried to apologize for unpopular remarks. Yet he wasn’t able to incorporate advice and players grew frustrated with his poor practices.

Given success in the NFL is almost always determined by the quarterback, it’s not hard to understand their concerns.

The Jets have talent on defense, and when healthy, a solid offensive line. The next step is finding a quarterback who will make teammates rejoice when they’re starting, not when they’re benched.