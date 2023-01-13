Jets Owner Appears To Bury Zach Wilson, Indicates Team Would Spend Big For A Good QB

It appears New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is done with Zach Wilson.

The former second overall pick was relegated to the bench multiple times this past season, and while the team might plan on hanging onto him, it seems like the Jets are ready to look elsewhere for a starter.

Johnson appeared to give the clearest sign of that fact yet when he declared the team would spend for a QB if one is available. He added the QB position is the franchise’s “missing piece.”

The key takeaway from Woody Johnson:

Q: Are you willing to spend big for a vet QB?

WJ: Absolutely.

Q: No matter the cost?

WJ: We’ve got a cap so there's an amount you can spend. But, yeah, yeah. That’s kind of the missing piece. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 12, 2023

Is Zach Wilson done with the Jets?

It was reported a couple weeks ago that despite all the issues Wilson had this season, the team still planned on carrying him into the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport reported people within the franchise’s leadership view Wilson “as an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart.”

However, anyone with eyes could see it was a disaster on the field for him in 2023.

He threw for just 1,688 yards and six touchdowns to seven interceptions this past season. He also only completed 54.5% of his passes and had an abysmal 36.2 QBR.

You simply can’t win at a high level with QB play like his. It’s a borderline miracle the team went 5-4 in games he appeared in.

Will the Jets get rid of Zach Wilson? (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, owner Woody Johnson openly stated the QB position is the “missing piece” and the team will spend for a solid QB if there’s one available.

It’s early in the process, but Derek Carr needs a new home. Will the Jets call the Raiders about a potential trade? Johnson and Robert Saleh should at least gauge the interest.

Seeing as how the Zach Wilson experiment appeared to fail, all options should be on the table.

Will the Jets replace Zach Wilson? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

While Wilson likely won’t get cut this offseason, his future with the Jets looks bleak. It doesn’t look good at all. Johnson’s comments are simply the latest indication of that fact.