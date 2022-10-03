Remember when Chase Elliott couldn’t stop crashing and was going to flame out in the playoffs and become the worst regular season champion in NASCAR history?

Don’t lie. Deep down, a little part of you thought Chase was done, didn’t you? It’s OK. You can admit it!

Like the Patriots with Tom Brady, the Bulls with Michael Jordan, or Hendrick Motorsports with Jimmie Johnson, the fellas over on the No. 9 team always seem to figure things out when it matters most.

Sound that sireeeeeeeeeen, baby!

Chase Elliott wins at @TALLADEGA and advances to the round of 8! Sound that Si-reen! #di9 #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/N8I5C6oCbP — Dawsonville Pool Room (@DawsonPoolRoom) October 2, 2022

More On Chase In A Bit

Along the way, we’ll get to Ryan Blaney making a (smart) business decision, a window falling out of a car during the race, Joey Logano basically saying most drivers stink, and everyone’s favorite President’s son – Donald Trump Jr. – celebrating a special NASCAR anniversary.

Chase Elliott puts on a ‘clinic’ at Talladega

Before we dive into some of the shenanigans, we have to start with Chase Elliott.

It’s been a rocky playoffs for the regular season champ, and, frankly, a rough few months. Before Sunday, Elliott’s last win came way back at Pocono in July, and he’d finished 29th or worse in three of the past five races.

Nothing a little superspeedway racing can’t fix, though – especially for arguably the best in the sport at it.

I know I know, bold statement. But hey, I’m just the messenger!

Damn fun day at work. @chaseelliott made some great moves late and put on a clinic. The way that race played out was unique and unlike most we see at Dega. Nice to have one without the big crashes just to know it’s possible. 5 to go! Roval you’re next. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 2, 2022

When Dale Jr. speaks, you need to listen – especially when he’s talking about Talladega.

They call it Earnhardt Country for a reason, you know.

Anyway, Chase perfectly timed his move to the front on the final restart, jumping to the top lane coming to the backstretch, getting a massive shove from Erik Jones, and holding on for dear life for the final two miles.

“It was certainly a risky move,” Elliott said of his late gamble. “I felt like we had accumulated a decent number of stage points throughout the day, so it made me feel a little bit better about moving up there, trying to give myself a shot to win.

“I just didn’t think I was going to be able to win from the third lane, the bottom row, with that few laps left. I just thought that was my shot.”

Shooters shoot!

Chase Elliott gambled and won at Talladega, barely beating Ryan Blaney. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ryan Blaney doesn’t trust Chase Elliott

So Chase won at ‘Dega, barely edging out good buddy Ryan Blaney, who finished second. Frankly, Blaney probably gets there and passes Elliott if he has a few hundred more feet to work with.

Ever think about making it three-wide a little earlier and going for the win, Ryan?

“I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom,” Blaney said. “We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four.”

Probably a wise move, Ryan. As much golf as you and Chase play during the offseason, don’t think for a second he wouldn’t have hung you out for dry!

“We’re still friends. But we also want to win,” Elliott said of racing Blaney at the end. “I think we both get that. We’ve always had a really, really respectful friendship on the racetrack, but also a very good understanding of our jobs and what’s at stake on Sundays.”

Was Talladega a good NASCAR race? Depends on who you ask. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Joey Logano says what we’re all thinking

So, did we like what we saw Sunday?

It was an oddly tame superspeedway race, there was no real Big One, but we did end up getting a decent finish.

Perhaps the most shocking takeaway from Sunday was the leaderboard, which featured seven playoff drivers finishing in the top-10.

For that to happen at a place like Talladega is … rare.

Joey Logano doesn't want to see another track converted into a superspeedway. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/YaKn7mt64P — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 24, 2022

Agree with Joey? He’s not wrong, by the way.

Let’s be honest, most races at Daytona and Talladega end with chaos. They’re true wild card races, and usually end up with first-time winners and a leaderboard full of names you don’t recognize.

Speaking of … Landon Cassill brought home an 11th-place finish Sunday, which was his best finish since … Daytona.

Take that, Joey!

P11, stage points, no attrition for the @SpireMotorsport 77 Team.



Raced all day. Hope that’s the type of racing fans want to see! https://t.co/ryjAtpN5DY — landon cassill (@landoncassill) October 2, 2022

Ty Dillon’s window flies off at Talladega

Two more things on our way out …

Let’s start with Ty Dillon’s window FLYING at 190 MPH during an actual race because of … turbulence?

How does turbulence impact @NASCAR?



Watch what happened to @tydillon's window. pic.twitter.com/lVjZAj8bYF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 2, 2022

“You can’t legally continue to drive when your window blows off” is a great line by Steve Letarte in the NBC booth, too. Gee, ya think? Can’t imagine why!

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen someone’s window come off during a race, so kudos to Ty Dillon for that.

The infamous ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ NASCAR race is already a year old. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. celebrates Let’s Go Brandon Day

For those of you who made it this far … the payoff will certainly be worth it!

Look who decided to take in a nice Sunday at Talladega.

Good afternoon from ‘Dega, one year ago the birthplace of Let’s Go Brandon #LGB #FJB pic.twitter.com/AkANExdmpk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2022

For those who don’t remember, Brandon Brown scored his first NASCAR win last October at Talladega.

During his post-race interview, this iconic moment came to life and the world would never be the same.

One year ago, Let’s Go Brandon was born



Journos have still not recovered pic.twitter.com/hYYkvbryIk — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 2, 2022

Can’t believe it’s already been one year.

Time flies!

Off to Charlotte.