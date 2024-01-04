Former NFL Player Chandler Jones Gets ‘Messiah’ Tattooed On Head: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Chandler Jones appears to still be spiraling downward.

Jones has had a rough few months that resulted in multiple run-ins with law enforcement, being cut from the Raiders, showing his genitals on camera and now getting a truly bonkers tattoo.

TMZ reported the former Raiders player got “Messiah” tattooed on his head, and shared video of him getting it done.

There was also an Instagram post that has since appeared to have been taken down.

Chandler Jones gets “messiah” tattoo on his head.

Naturally, I had to hop over to Jones’ Instagram page to see what was going on, and to my surprise, I saw he was doing a live stream.

Like any Big J journalist would, I hopped on and asked if he’d show me his tattoo just to make sure it existed.

Without hesitation, he whipped his hat off, and sure enough, the tattoo was there. You can see a quick screengrab I pulled. The quality isn’t ideal but the tattoo is in the circled part.

Chandler Jones gets “Messiah” tattoo. (Credit: Chandler Jones/Instagram)

Now, could this be a fake tattoo? Could Jones be messing with everyone online? Sure, but he didn’t seem to indicate it was a joke this morning on his live stream, and TMZ definitely indicated it’s real.

I’m certainly not anti-tattoo at all, but let’s be real on this one. Is getting “Messiah” tattooed across your head a smart idea?

Seems a bit too bold. Not every thought and impulse needs to be acted on.

Chandler Jones has had several issues over the past several months. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Chandler Jones can get any help he might need before he spirals out of control any worse than he already has. You hate to see people struggle. Let me know your thoughts on his tattoo at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.