Unhinged Ex-Raiders DE Chandler Jones Posts Latest Bizarre Rant on Instagram

Ex-Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones launched another strange tirade on social media in videos that went viral Monday evening.

Jones hosted an Instagram Live session and went on a spree of unhinged behavior. The former Pro Bowl DE stated that police sought to arrest him at his home in Scottsdale, AZ.

He unknowingly flashed his audience during the IG Live, then mentioned that he was scurrying around his mansion, nude, while high on weed as police searched for him.

*Caution: there is brief nudity 1:55 into the clip. Stop playing before that to avoid.

Watch Below (NSFW):

Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones is back on IG live Tripping pic.twitter.com/bzVKuDUmFA — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) November 28, 2023

Concern around Jones’ mental breakdowns — which led to his release from the Las Vegas Raiders and stints in psych wards, along with arrests in LV — continue with his latest video.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: In this handout photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Chandler Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders poses for his booking photo in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

The Raiders made several outreaches to Jones after a Labor Day weekend rant and, more to follow, showcased an erratic Jones. Las Vegas cut its losses and released him on Sept. 30.

Police arrested Jones in September for violating a protective order. Jones reportedly stole items from his ex-girlfriend’s house and burned them while nude. He also claims to have been taken to a psych ward, Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, against his will and injected with medication.

Jones played in 15 games last season, logging 38 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks. He returned Jakobi Meyers’ backward pass for a touchdown against New England to give the Raiders a memorable win.