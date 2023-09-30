Raiders Releasing Chandler Jones Amid Arrest, Erratic Behavior

Videos by OutKick

The Chandler Jones saga is over in Las Vegas. At least as far as the Raiders are concerned.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are cutting ties with the four-time Pro Bowler after a pattern of erratic behavior that culminated in his arrest on Thursday. Jones was booked into Nevada’s Clark County Detention Center on two charges of violating a domestic violence protective order.

Following his arrest, the Raiders released the following statement: “The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones hasn’t played all season and hasn’t been with the team since Sept. 5. The Raiders placed him on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list on Sept. 20.

And in the last couple of weeks, he’s been making strange and unsubstantiated claims about the Raiders, NFL owners, coach Josh McDaniels, his life away from the game (including a club-forced trip to a mental hospital), and other wild stuff.

And in a video posted Thursday, the 33-year-old fought back tears as he discussed former New England Patriots teammate and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez hanged himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence. But in the video, Jones suggests McDaniels actually had something to do with the former New England Patriot’s death.

The Raiders are cutting ties with Chandler Jones. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Jones was in the second season of a three-year, $51 million contract he signed last year. As a result of his release, the Raiders are on the hook for approximately $12 million in dead money against the salary cap both in 2023 and 2024.

The two-time All-Pro posted bond Friday and is due back in court Dec. 4.