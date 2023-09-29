Chandler Jones Arrested Hours After Wild Video Rant

Videos by OutKick

Chandler Jones was arrested Thursday after suffering an emotional breakdown in a live video on social media.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end reportedly violated a protective order, so police responded and arrested him, according to TMZ Sports. Sources told TMZ that Jones fully cooperated with responding officers.

The four-time Pro Bowler is clearly going through something.

Jones hasn’t played all season and hasn’t been with the team since Sept. 5. The Raiders placed him on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list last week.

And in the last couple of weeks, he’s been making strange and unsubstantiated claims about the Raiders, NFL owners, coach Josh McDaniels, his life away from the game (including a club-forced trip to a mental hospital), and other wild stuff.

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

And in the video posted Thursday, the 33-year-old fought back tears as he discussed former New England Patriots teammate and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez hanged himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence. But in the video, Jones suggests McDaniels actually had something to do with the former New England Patriot’s death.

Following his arrest, the Raiders released the following statement: “The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughs. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones obviously needs help, and maybe this arrest is the first step.

Jones was booked into Nevada’s Clark County Detention Center, and he still remains behind bars.