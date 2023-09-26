Chandler Jones Claims He Was Forced Into Mental Hospital, Injected With Unknown Substance

Videos by OutKick

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been away from the team since the end of training camp in August, and according to recently shared notes, he’s spent some of that time in a mental health hospital against his will.

Jones shared three handwritten notes to X, formerly Twitter, saying that he was forced into a mental hospital by the Las Vegas fire department and “injected” with an unknown substance. He said that a group of five to seven workers showed up to his house with an ambulance before he was injected with a shot and taken to Southern Hills Hospital and later transferred to Seven Hills Behavior Health Hospital.

Jones alleges that the staff at Seven Hills tried to force him to take more “meds and injections.” Monday was reportedly Jones’ first day out of the facility, which aligns with the caption of his post “First day out but I’m still aligned.”

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

Jones alleged that the Las Vegas Police Department told the fire department to detain him after they put in a “court hold” over a “concerning” post he had made online.

“All I know is whoever put me here had bad intentions. I’m to (sic) strong of a person to be mentally broken,” Jones wrote. “For all of my friends that know me, THEY KNOW!!!”

Chandler Jones Unaware Who Admitted Him To Mental Hospital

Handwritten notes weren’t the only documents Jones shared on X. He also posted an alleged “patient rights” document from Seven Hills and highlighted sections he found important. One highlighted section read “you have the right to refuse treatment and medication.”

Jones says he called Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler multiple times asking for help, but never heard back from him. The former New England Patriot admitted he had thoughts about Ziegler potentially having something to do with him being admitted.

“I called Raiders GM 6 to 7 times asking for help and wondered if he had put me in here, but he never answered. I even left him voicemails,” Jones wrote.

September has been an odd, and eventful month for Jones.

READ: RAIDERS DE CHANDLER JONES AWAY FROM TEAM AFTER BIZARRE INSTAGRAM RANT

On September 6 Jones was absent from practice for what head coach Josh McDaniels said was “a personal situation and a private matter.” Jones aired his grievances against McDaniels and Ziegler after showing up to the team’s practice facility and being denied access.

The following day, Jones alleged that the Raiders sent a Crisis Response Team worker to his home for a wellness check. He was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list on September 20 ruling him out indefinitely.