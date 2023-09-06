Raiders DE Chandler Jones Away From Team After Bizarre Instagram Rant

Videos by OutKick

At first, it was social media fodder. Now it’s looking like a deep-seated problem between the Las Vegas Raiders and four-time Pro Bowl DE Chandler Jones.

Jones was absent from Raiders practice on Wednesday, days before their season debut against the Chargers.

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said Jones is out due to a “private matter,” even if Jones’ rant against the team on Tuesday tells a different story.

“It’s a personal situation and a private matter,” McDaniels told the media (via NFL.com). “We have dealt with it, and I am not going to talk about it.”

In a series of screenshots and Instagram Stories posts, Jones aired his grievances against McDaniels and Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler after showing up to the team’s practice facility over the weekend and lacking access.

Raiders Dealing With Unhappy Chandler Jones At The Wrong Time

In 2021, as part of the Cardinals, Jones reached a boiling point with the team and asked for a trade. Jones may be looking to leave Las Vegas.

Jones found it shameful that the closed practice facility forced him to work out at a local gym.

In his tirade, Jones stated that he has no desire to play for McDaniels or Zeigler and that he’s willing to show up for the team out of respect for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Jones promptly deleted the posts after they gained social media buzz.

Jones posted: “It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right.”

After an offseason full of drama centered on star running back Josh Jacobs, the Raiders are now dealing with a dissatisfied star on their defense.

Chandler Jones joined the Raiders in 2022, signing a three-year, $51 million contract. He ended the year with 4.5 sacks and 38 combined tackles.