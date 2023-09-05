Raiders DE Chandler Jones Unleashes Wild Online Tirade Against HC, GM Over Raiders’ Closed Workout Facility

Videos by OutKick

Just days before the start of Week 1, the Las Vegas Raiders have a disgruntled veteran on their defensive line. In a bizarre rant Tuesday morning, Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones — previously of the Cardinals and Patriots — laid out his issues with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

With a mixture of expletives and the N-word, Jones advertised his anger toward the Raiders before deleting the social media posts.

Chandler Jones sacks Davis Mills. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Another Unhappy Player in Las Vegas

Jones’ online outburst apparently stemmed from his inability to work out at the Raiders’ facility this Labor Day weekend… perhaps the facility members had the national holiday off.

Either way, Jones said he doesn’t want to play for McDaniels or Ziegler and would only take the field for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Jones posted on his Instagram: “They won’t let me in the building [though] … F**k it, I don’t wanna play for the Raiders if that’s my HC or GM. … I want Patrick Graham …”

Graham is a former DC for the New York Giants who at one point garnered HC interest from the Minnesota Vikings.

@chanjones//Instagram @chanjones//Instagram

McDaniels and Jones shared a tenure in New England from 2012 to 2015.

Chandler Jones joined the Raiders in 2022, signing a three-year, $51 million contract. Despite his history as an elite pass rusher, Jones faded into obscurity last season. He ended the year with 4.5 sacks and 38 combined tackles.

Jones added, on not entering the facility:

“It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right.”

Jones sounded enthusiastic just a day earlier on playing for the Raiders. Now, the 33-year-old may be headed to a salty split with the equally stubborn franchise.

The Raiders battled offseason contract talks with their top offensive product, running back Josh Jacobs, which included talks of him sitting out. Ziegler and the Raiders front office agreed to a one-year, $12 million extension with Jacobs.