Chandler Jones Claims Raiders Sent Worker To His Home

Videos by OutKick

Another day of erratic behavior from Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones.

The dilemma in Las Vegas is getting increasingly bizarre after the Raiders defensive end’s latest posts on social media.

#Raiders practice underway. No Chandler Jones present here today. pic.twitter.com/kYD9op1RBy — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 7, 2023

On Wednesday, Jones alleged that the Raiders sent a Crisis Response Team worker to his home in Las Vegas before deleting the post. He included a picture of the CRT member’s badge, with the caption:

“RAIDERS SENT HER TO MY PLACE SAID .. YOU NEED TO COME WITH US ‘YOU’RE IN DANGER.”

Jones seemingly laughed off the wellness check and later deleted the post.

Chandler Jones just posted this video on IG. He's clearly not well. I hope someone is able to reach out to him and get him any help he needs. #Raidernation pic.twitter.com/fs8cLKkN9A — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) September 7, 2023

@chanjones // Instagram The rest of his caption read: “THEY HAD ME OUTSIDE IN MY DRAWS LOL.. NAKED. “THAT LADY WAS RUDE. THEN I GOT TO SHOWING HER SOME OF THEM TEXT. AND THEN SHE SWITCHED UP..BUDDY FROM THE RAIDERS TRIED TO GIVE ME THE LOOK..LIKE ‘DON’T SAY ANYTHING’ “NOW I UNDERSTAND WHY PLAYERS TURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA. AT FIRST I FROWNED UPON IT. BUT IT’S OUR ONLY OUTLET. IF I DIDN’T DO THIS, IT WOULD’VE BEEN KEPT UNDER WRAPS.. “ANYBODY INTERVIEW THEM AND ASK WHY I’M NOT ON WITH THE TEAM? “BECAUSE I DON’T KNOW.” @chanjones // Instagram

@chanjones // Instagram

Clearly, something’s off with Chandler Jones.

The 33-year-old pass rusher and four-time Pro Bowl player has been absent from practice all week, with the Raiders calling it a “personal matter.”

The feud started on Tuesday when Jones blasted the Raiders for locking him out of the training facility on Labor Day weekend.

Jones posted screenshots of text conversations and openly declared not wanting to play for head coach Josh McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler.

Details of the strained relationship remain under wraps, making Jones look more unwell by the day.

Jones feels he isn’t getting the proper respect from the Raiders, just a year after signing a three-year, $51 million contract.

It’s an unprompted rage by Jones, whose past in the NFL includes trade requests. Reliable character hasn’t been a part of Jones’ career, from New England to Arizona to LV.

Jones’ days in Las Vegas may be coming to an end.