Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones Arrested… Again

Former Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones has run afoul of Johnny Law once again.

On Tuesday, he was arrested for the second time in about a month, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Police reports and court records cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show that the 33-year-old was arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence temporary protection order.

While a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police was mum on any details of Jones’ most recent arrest, records indicate that police were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

That charge should sound familiar to Jones, as he was arrested and charged with two counts of it late last month. He was released from jail following his September 29 arrest after posting $15,000 bail.

These arrests follow a string of erratic behavior for the defensive end out of Syracuse.

Earlier this month, Jones was allegedly spotted on surveillance cameras at his ex’s house. He then reportedly stole several random items including a pool net, a recycling bin and dog toys.

He then sent Snapchat videos to his ex that showed him burning these items in his backyard while completely nude.

That incident came after Jones hopped on social media and made accusations against Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and team owner Mark Davis.

The Raiders eventually released the former Patriot and Cardinal following his arrest in September and the social media posts. Jones did not appear in any games this season. Before his release, he was on the team’s non-football illness list.

