Chandler Jones Has Another Run-In With Police, Posts Video On Instagram

Things are still not going well for Chandler Jones.

The former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end had yet another run-in with police. This time, at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to a bizarre video posted to Jones’ Instagram account Monday morning, several officers from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office pulled up looking to speak with him.

In the footage, one of the officers tells him, “Mr. Jones, we’ve got to talk about why we’re here now.”

Suddenly, the camera falls and Jones starts screaming: “Wait! Wait! No!”

In the clip, you can hear officers trying to explain to him they’re “there to help” and they’re not going to arrest him. Then, the video cuts out.

Shortly after, the 33-year-old seemed to acknowledge the video on X, but he made no explanation for it.

“Hey I want to apologize to everyone right now for my ratchet post! I am not a menace,” he wrote.

This incident is just the latest in a pattern of bizarre behavior by the All-Pro.

Concern around Jones’ mental breakdowns — which led to his release from the Raiders and stints in psych wards, along with arrests in Las Vegas — continue with this encounter and a string of unhinged social media posts.

The Raiders made several outreaches to Jones after a Labor Day weekend rant and, more to follow, showcased an erratic Jones. Las Vegas cut its losses and released him on Sept. 30.

Police arrested Jones in September for violating a protective order after he reportedly stole items from his ex-girlfriend’s house and burned them while nude. He also claims to have been taken to a psych ward, Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, against his will and injected with medication.

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Chandler Jones played in 15 games last season, logging 38 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks. He returned Jakobi Meyers’ backward pass for a touchdown against New England to give the Raiders a memorable win.

Jones’ social media posts are flooded with friends and fellow NFL players expressing concern for the four-time Pro Bowler. Something is clearly not right. We hope he gets the help he needs.

