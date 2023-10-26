Incredibly Strange Chandler Jones Arrest Video Released

Videos by OutKick

Former Raiders player Chandler Jones’ arrest video is bizarre.

Jones was arrested in September for allegedly violating a temporary protection order at the home of his ex, and body camera footage has now surfaced. To call it strange would be an understatement.

“Look at me. I’m 6’5″. I’m a professional athlete, bro. I have 112 sacks. I play for the Raiders,” Jones said at one point during the arrest video released by TMZ.

Former Raiders player Chandler Jones talked about being a millionaire during arrest. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

He also talked about how much money he has and proudly told the police, “I’m a millionaire.” Talking about how much money you have while being arrested is never a great idea.

The former Raiders player also demanded to know what kind of water would be served at the county jail.

Yes, while getting arrested, the talented football player demanded information about what kind of water he could be served in jail. Chandler Jones also started yelling at one point after mostly just calmly rambling, and then talked about how he didn’t want to sue anyone.

The entire situation is incredibly bizarre. You can watch the full arrest video below.

Chandler Jones arrest video released.

Jones was ultimately booked on two charges of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order before being cut loose, according to TMZ. He was later arrested again in October for sending Instagram messages to his ex, according to the same report. The man has had multiple issues off the field, and it’s costing him his NFL career.

The body camera footage also makes it clear Jones didn’t appear to be in a good mental place during his September arrest, which resulted in his release from the Raiders.

He went from rambling about how he just wanted to make sure it was known he didn’t steal trash, to talking about money and lawsuits. None of it made sense. The former Raiders player sounded like a wounded animal at the end of the video.

Chandler Jones was cut by the Raiders following a September arrest. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Jones gets whatever help he might need. The man clearly seems to be in a bad place, and his erratic behavior is without question a cause for concern. Let me know what you think of the arrest video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.