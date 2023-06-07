Cavinder Twins Make WWE Debut After Enjoying Lake Vacation

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder — the duo that makes up the famous Cavinder Twins — made their WWE television debut Tuesday night, and it went exactly how you’d expect.

The ex-Miami Hurricane stars arrived at the ring in a black SUV and set the world on fire with a spicy Instagram post, and then had the honors of lifting Thea Hail on their shoulders after she won a battle royal.

Shockingly, NXT play-by-play man Vic Joseph also made note of the 22-year-old twins being in the ring.

Cavinder Twins tan on the lake, make WWE debut

And just like that, our girls are OFF. There they go, straight into national stardom.

We watched them grow up over the past few years in the college ranks — going viral on TikTok and Instagram for all the obvious reasons — but now they’re graduated and taking their talents elsewhere.

It’s like watching your kid get his or her first real job out of college. You worked hard for that degree for four years, and here it is, finally paying off.

Look out world.

The twins teased this little partnership years ago, by the way, when they signed NIL deals with WWE in Dec. 2021.

When they chose to forego their final year at Miami last month, this was the obvious next step. You don’t spend years working your tail off at an internship and then not sign a fat contract when you finally have that diploma in hand.

“We love the WWE. Their fanbase, the sport, the fitness side of it that fits Hanna and I’s brand and aligns great with us,” Haley Cavinder said in April.

I have a feeling those fans will love you right back, Haley.

Enjoy the WWE. And enjoy Michigan!