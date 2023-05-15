Cavinder Twins Go Viral With Mother’s Day Post

Videos by OutKick

Hailey and Hanna Cavinder made their mother Katie go viral for Mother’s Day.

People around the country celebrated mothers Sunday for the popular holiday, but most people had to settle for a simple Instagram or Facebook post.

Most people just threw up a solid photo, shared a fun message and called it a day. Well, as we all know, the Cavinder twins aren’t normal people.

They’re both social media stars, and they dropped a Mother’s Day TikTok video with all three in matching workout gear.

The Cavinder Twins have serious power on social media.

The talented basketball duo recently decided to forgo any remaining eligibility and pursue opportunities off the basketball court.

The reason why Hanna and Haley made the decision is pretty simple. The Cavinder twins stand to make a lot more money off the basketball court than on it.

Even if they became WNBA stars, which is definitely a reach, it’s hard to get super rich playing women’s basketball.

However, there are plenty of opportunities to cash in when you have millions of social media followers. There’s also speculation the duo could be headed for the WWE.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder go viral with Mother’s Day video. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The fact they can just drop a Mother’s Day video and it immediately goes viral is a testament to the kind of power they have on social media.

Again, most people settled for a nice Instagram post. The former Miami players took to TikTok and racked up some views.

Welcome to life as a social media influencer. Everything is an opportunity for content, including Mother’s Day.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are incredibly popular online. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Life definitely isn’t bad for Haley and Hanna Cavinder. That’s clear to anyone paying attention, and they’re definitely not going to slow down.