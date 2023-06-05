The Cavinder Twins Love Pure Michigan®

Videos by OutKick

Hey Instagram models, don’t sleep on Pure Michigan® in the heat of the summer.

The highly influential former college basketball influencers, the Cavinder Twins®, popped up in southwestern Michigan over the weekend where they inhaled the fresh air of Pure Michigan® and created content that should be included in the next state tourism campaign.

What in the world are the Cavinder Twins®, Haley and Hanna, doing at Paw Paw Lake, which sits 45 miles west of Kalamazoo and nearly straight east of Chicago, but across Lake Michigan? Haley says her mom is from the area, which means the twins come to town from time to time. And because it was one of those Pure Michigan weekends, the ladies decided to fire up the phones and dump out some content.

Take it away, ladies.

Let this serve as a lesson to all you influencers out there: Mix it up this summer. Don’t sleep on Michigan lakes and daylight that lasts from before 6 a.m. to near 10 p.m. Ladies, you can spend all day on the boat getting that content and then hit the Golden Hour content game AFTER crushing vodkas, having dinner, going out for more drinks and it still won’t be dark.

You can visit Torch Lake and your dumb followers will think you went to the Caribbean without going through the torture of connecting through Miami International.

Trust me: Traverse City International is much more relaxed than Miami International.

Take it from the Cavinder Twins® that there’s something so Americana about a beautiful visit to Michigan. The sun hits differently. The sky is different. The sunny days are numerous and when it’s hot, it’s really hot.

“(S)tarting off summer in the best place,” the Cavinder Twins wrote from Michigan over the weekend on their official Instagram account.

You don’t need to go to the Maldives. You don’t need to go to Tulum and crank out the same content as all the other D-list influencers.

Be like the Cavinder Twins®. Pack up your Ford Bronco convertible and road trip it. Reconnect with the USA this summer.

Thank us later.