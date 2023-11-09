Carli Lloyd Confirms USWNT Lost To ‘Bigger, Stronger, Faster’ Team Of U15 Boys

Videos by OutKick

“There is no difference between male and female athletes! It’s not unfair for men to transition to women and compete against biological women!” The common refrain among the “pro-trans activists” who regularly attack Riley Gaines. That argument was dealt a massive blow as Carli Lloyd confirmed the story that the USWNT lost to a team of boys 15 years old and younger.

They didn’t just lose. They lost 5-2. In soccer, that’s a blowout.

What’s up Alexi? Yes it’s true. I know…thousands of people have already brought that up. They were good. We actually lost to a youth Bayern Munich team in my career as well but then we went on to win Olympics and World Cups. So….. https://t.co/nJwfwDJzcM — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) November 9, 2023

I feel the need to repeat the headline here for emphasis. The US Women’s National Team (USWNT), the best women’s soccer team in the United States (probably the world at the time, although definitely not this year), lost to a group of U15 boys from Dallas, Texas.

That means the team didn’t necessarily comprise the best U15 boys in the entire country. Just the ones who played for FC Dallas. And, the USWNT also lost to a “youth Bayern Munich” team according to Lloyd, and who knows what ages those kids were.

But, hey, being born male comes with no inherent physical advantage over female counterparts, right?

According to Lloyd, there is absolutely an advantage. Duh.

Haha. They should beat us. Bigger, stronger, faster! Boys always gave us a run for our money! It was great prep. https://t.co/QCuxA1jM40 — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) November 9, 2023

Former BUSA player Tanner Tessman (currently at FC Dallas) got to play against the USWNT in preparation for their game versus Russia. pic.twitter.com/kOH0Y4zPPR — Alabama FC/Birmingham United (@Bham_United) April 3, 2017

That kid is 15 years old. He’s much larger than the best female soccer players on the planet. That matters in sports. Duh.

The delicious irony here, of course, is that former USWNT player Megan Rapinoe says that biological men should be allowed to play women’s sports.

Despite an admission from her teammate that men are “bigger, stronger, [and] faster” than women (and that at least two youth boys teams defeated the Women’s National Team in her career), Rapinoe would rather stay on the right side of her far-left-wing cronies than apply common sense.

Former USWNT player Carli Lloyd confirmed the team once lost to a U15 boys team because they were “bigger, stronger, faster.” (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Carli Lloyd’s USWNT admission further proves Clay Travis’ point about WNBA

OutKick founder Clay Travis recently wagered $1 million of his own money that a high school boys basketball team would beat the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

“A good state championship level boys high school team would absolutely SMOKE the WNBA champions”



Blue check marks are losing their minds over @ClayTravis saying the WNBA sucks! pic.twitter.com/1MqsPabEcB — OutKick (@Outkick) February 2, 2023

One of the members of that team, Chelsea Gray, called Travis a “dumbass” for suggesting that a high school boys team could beat the Aces. That’s when Travis announced his challenge.

I’ll put a million dollars on the line, your WNBA champion team against a 2024 high school boy’s state champion team of my choice. You guys win, you get a million bucks of my money, my team wins, you all pay me a million and I give it all to the boy’s high school team. You in? https://t.co/mYheqnZJLz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2023

Of course, this won’t happen. The WNBA players know they’d lose to a good high school varsity boys basketball team.

Consider the USWNT example. The US Women’s National Team comprised all the best female soccer players in the country. In this case, we’re not talking about the WNBA All-Star team, which would be a more apt comparison.

Plus, the boys soccer team was composed of players 15 years old and younger. Presumably, a high school basketball state championship team would include mostly 17-and-18-year-old players.

So, you essentially have a lesser version of the USWNT playing an older version of the U15 boys team.

Everyone knows exactly how that would play out.

Which is exactly why it will never happen.