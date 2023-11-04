Riley Gaines Takes Over UC Davis For ‘Protecting Women’s Sports’ Event Against Waves Of Masked, Cowardly Protesters

Videos by OutKick

DAVIS, Calif. — Women’s rights activist Riley Gaines took on immense pushback when she announced an event at the University of California, Davis.

Gaines took the ridicule and threats of violence promoted by UC Davis students head-on, and the far-left “NorCal Resists” activist group. She challenged the swell of protestors against the principles to stay true to her principles. And Riley won the battle on Friday with a refusal to stay silent.

Riley Gaines, OutKick Face UC Davis Protesters

OutKick visited UC Davis (11/3) for Gaines’ event titled, “Protecting Women’s Sports with Riley Gaines.” The anticipation was palpable across UCD, with constant murmurings of how unethical it is to be a trans athlete buzzing around the Davis student body.

Far-left activists protest outside Riley Gaines’ event at UC Davis.



The mob of crazy students tried swatting cameras and threatened bystanders outside the conference center.



The “Protecting Women’s Sports” event carries on.@Outkick @Riley_Gaines_ @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/PPqby14v8E — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) November 4, 2023

More than 100 protesters arrived outside of UC Davis’ Conference Center — calling for 40-plus members of Riley’s security detail to surround the venue, plus on-campus security, to fend off the crazy activists.

RILEY GAINES HITS BACK AT EVENTBRITE AFTER BLATANT HYPOCRISY

Several all-black outfitted men with masks in the protesting crowds appeared to be Antifa. Unfortunately, the men dressed up for Halloween days too late.

“Trans Lives Are More Important Than Cis Feelings,” one idiotic sign read.

“Respect. Exist. Persist,” one piece of cardboard read, unable to sense the hypocrisy in their statement as they protested Gaines.

Police and security at the event alike expected a rough evening from protesters — evidenced by Davis’ criminal protest of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

Outside the venue, 40-plus security members lined the entrances and exits. They anticipated a massive gathering to be expected from the Northern California crowd.

And if there are takeaways from this event, it’s this: the protests take on a different meaning when you’re there to witness them in person. And the same applies to Riley’s courage — showcasing composure and compassion toward the activists in her speech.

For Gaines, it’s not about being right. She knows she’s right: two genders exist, and men aren’t women and vice versa. It was about encouraging and protecting the next generation of female athletes.

“Don’t wait until this happens to you to take a stand,” Gaines declared on the podium Friday night.

The Definition of Insanity …

The wokes showed up in droves, proclaiming their typical nonsense. …

DEFEND TRANS YOUTH

PROTECT TRANS KIDS

TRANSPHOBES ARE LOSERS

WE ARE HERE AND WE ARE QUEER

It’s the same old outrage and calls for violence, and still no change.

The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, organized by Riley’s electric event manager, Sarah Clark, put on the event. Walking around the campus hours before the event, not a single brochure for Riley Gaines’ women’s activism event appeared throughout the faux progressive institution.

One event worker shared that despite their efforts to post signage around UC Davis, left-wing lunatics swiftly took down the flyers.

Keep in mind that Riley Gaines was previously held hostage by far-left university activists at San Francisco State. The 23-year-old ex-Kentucky swimmer chose courage and faith in her decision to visit Davis on Friday. Riley planted a seed of common sense in her promotion that men should not be allowed to compete against women in sports.

While a lot can be said about Gaines’ courage in facing these ravenous crowds of left-wing stooges, the protests took on a different meaning, watching them in person.

The activists wanted Gaines removed from campus, thus forming a mob outside of Davis’ Conference Center.

‘Don’t Film Me Bro!’

NorCal Resist’s brochure called for a 5:30 p.m. (PDT) start time. Waves of masked activists showed up, looking to defend Lia Thomas, Keith Olbermann and other mentally unwell men who believe they should compete in women’s athletics.

They shouted profanities and threatened bystanders and attendees at Riley’s event. Best of all, protesters asked not to be recorded.

The group of kids even formed a Spartan shield with their makeshift banners and cardboard signs — afraid of accountability for their heinous behavior.

“It’s a public area,” bystanders responded, previously abused by the left-wing activists to delete footage of the riot.

One of the loons even asked me to take out my phone and delete the photos of them/whatever.

Feeding on Riley’s courage through osmosis, I responded, “Nah.”

Riley Gaines Is Winning … And It’s For The Girls.

Protesters gathered and made their push to the entrance of Riley’s event. Still, when the time arrived to throw down against heavily guarded security, the amoral cowards backed away — a great reminder that leftists have no principles to stand on and are likely to run away.

At one point, the activists were met with compassion — of all things — by two UC Davis freshmen who happened to be bigger and stronger.

The deranged protesters backed down, likely acknowledging the physical difference between both parties, which leftists have yet to grasp between male and female athletes.

(Watch the end of the clip.)

The bigger and more intimidating UC Davis students tried making peace with the protesters.



The protesters were confused/scared.



⁦@Outkick⁩ ⁦@ClayTravis⁩ ⁦@Riley_Gaines_⁩ pic.twitter.com/KnFRsbeD3K — Alejandro Avila (@AlejandroAveela) November 4, 2023

Gaines could’ve stayed home, looked the other way and neglected her mission, opted out in favor of a ‘safer’ event; or even given up in the face of violence.

But Gaines stood taller than the lost generation of students chanting for women’s rights to be neglected. Best of all, all Gaines had to do on Friday was carry on.

‘Defend Your Daughters’

Riley held the event with no interruption from the bloodthirsty activists — proving that all the threats leading up to the event were nothing more than a distraction. It was an encouraging sight to watch Riley Gaines proceed with no regard for the protest. Gaines came in with the Good News and shared it with her supporters to watch the women’s rights movement blossom.

The protestors did their darndest to be a nuisance; at one point they removed barricades placed at the venue’s entrance to disrupt others’ entrance.

OutKick: Alejandro Avila at UC Davis. OutKick: Alejandro Avila at UC Davis.

“Be willing to defend your daughters,” Riley encouraged toward the end of her Q&A.

By the end of her message Friday night, a conference room of real people stood up, cheered and left with the hope that common sense could return, save this country and save women’s sports.

Men shouldn’t compete against women, and it shouldn’t be a controversy.

(What are your reactions to the UC Davis insanity? Let us know via alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)

Look out for our follow-up piece on OutKick’s trip to Davis.