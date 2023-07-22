Former Champion Gymnast Says Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Denying Reality’ On Trans Athletes Issue

Videos by OutKick

If you think Megan Rapinoe’s comments on transgender athletes are laughable, you’re not alone.

Speaking at FreedomFest 2023 in Memphis last week, former gymnastics champion Jennifer Sey couldn’t keep from chuckling after hearing Rapinoe’s stance on biological men in women’s sports.

“I’m sorry, I have to collect myself,” Sey said.

Rapinoe told Time Magazine last month women’s sports were being “weaponized” by bigots targeting the trans community.

“Show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports,” Rapinoe said. “It’s just not happening.”

But in reality, it is happening. And OutKick has covered numerous examples just over the past few months.

Megan Rapinoe has no problem with biological men in women’s sports. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

Of course, Rapinoe’s blindness to men’s biological advantage is especially funny — given the fact that her USWNT lost to a team of 15-year-old boys in 2017.

“I guess I would ask her why the best women’s soccer team in the world lost to 15-year-old high school boys, how — why was that? How did that happen?” Sey said. “An average high school boys team. They lost — the best women’s soccer team in the world…. There is advantage. This is not trans bigotry. This is about girls and women.”

Sey, a 1986 U.S. National Gymnastics gold medalist, warned the normalization of biological males in women’s sports will eventually destroy gender categories completely.

“We have to acknowledge that biology, testosterone in and of itself, but also having gone through male puberty confers advantages. That’s why we have separate categories of men’s and women’s sports. Denying that is denying reality,” Sey said.

“So, I am very much in favor of protecting women’s sports and giving women a fair and even playing field to compete against each other, access the educational opportunities that come from that.”

Megan Rapinoe should be defending women’s sports.

After all, without Title IX and the protection of the women’s category, she would not have the success she currently enjoys.

“If we don’t stand up now and defend women’s spaces, essentially what we’re agreeing to is there is no difference,” Sey said. “Men do not have physical advantages and there will be no gender categories in sports if we don’t say no to it now. There will be no categories.”

Aside from her gymnastics prowess, Sey also gained notoriety as an author and marketing executive for Levi’s. But the company forced her to resign after she spoke out against school closures during the COVID pandemic.

Jennifer Sey (right) says there’s “no way out” for Bud Light after the Dylan Mulvaney disaster. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Levis)

Since her departure from Levi’s, Sey has vocally opposed what she calls corporate “woke washing.” Notable examples include Levi’s extended line of “gender-fluid” clothing and Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“The companies would argue it’s about inclusion, but what people are rejecting is not the idea of inclusion. They’re rejecting an underlying ideology which states that men can be women and that there is no such thing as biology,” Sey said.

“These companies have taken these stances to curry favor with consumers. And what they’ve learned very quickly is there’s a large portion of consumers that are saying, ‘Yeah, no. I don’t believe in that. I’m gonna take my business elsewhere.'”

(Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Bud Light has certainly seen the negative financial effects of blind virtue signaling. But will Rapinoe get the same reality check?

Of course not. Because she’s already made her money and had her successful career. She’s retiring with a net worth of $5 million, and she’ll never have to battle a man for her spot on a team.

If the trans ideology and the denial of biological reality successfully takes over women’s sports, it won’t affect Rapinoe.

But the young girls who look up to her — the aspiring pro female athletes? They are the ones who will suffer the consequences.