Cam Newton Sounds Off On Ja Morant Situation: ‘Check That Motherf—er!’

Former (?) NFL QB Cam Newton sounded off on the Ja Morant situation on his YouTube channel Thursday, but not for the reason you may think.

Instead of torching Morant for being an idiot and refusing to not be captured on camera with a gun, Newton took aim at the embattled NBA star’s inner circle.

In short, they need to do a better job of keeping the 23-year-old Morant in check.

“I’m talking to the homeboy, the homegirl, the girlfriend, the brother, the sister that see a monster and you don’t say sh*t,” Newton says toward the end of a six-minute clip that’s gone viral on Twitter.

“He’s got $20 million a year on the line that’s in jeopardy, just to keep his nose clean? You’re goddamn right it’s my job to protect this young guy.”

Cam Newton is half right on Ja Morant

There’s obviously a ton more to unpack in those six minutes, but the genesis of Newton’s argument is the same throughout: that Ja Morant needs to surround himself with better people moving forward.

It’s a sound thought, and certainly holds some weight. Morant surely wouldn’t be the first person in history to lean on a support group at a young age, and it’s a good thing to have.

That being said, he’s also 23. Not 13. Not 18. He’s 23. That’s an adult by any definition in any country, and simply using the excuse that he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know (my words, not Cam’s) isn’t good enough.

Ja Morant could also just try being a grown adult and not flash a gun on Instagram Live. It would be bold, I know, but worth a shot.

And by the way, there’s nothing wrong with having a gun. If you have a permit, knock yourself out. In that vein, Newton’s other point was also a good one:

Turn the damn phones off.

“What I’m not cool with is when you wanna be the first one to post,” he said. “That sh*t’s lame as hell. It’s OK to do stuff and nobody knows. It is fine. As a matter of fact, that’s why you’re supposed to do.”

Be an adult, maybe find better friends, and don’t record yourself at all hours of the day. Seems like a pretty easy fix for Ja Morant.

Surely he’ll get right on it!

“When I see Ja … I don’t blame him,” Newton continued. “I blame the homeboy, the dad, girlfriend, any partner that’s around at any given point in time.

“Bro, you check that motherf–ker!”