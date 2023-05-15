Kwame Brown Destroys Ja Morant After Gun Incident, Calls Grizzlies Star ‘NBA Dumb Boy’

Videos by OutKick

Former NBA player Kwame Brown unloaded in unbelievably blunt fashion on Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies superstar was suspended from all team activities after he flashed a handgun in a car during an Instagram Live being filmed by someone else.

It’s Morant’s latest issue off the court, and it’s even worse given the fact he was previously suspended for flashing a gun in a Colorado strip club.

It seems like the Memphis Grizzlies star might not have been as apologetic as he wanted people to believe after the strip club incident. Now, Kwame Brown tore him to shreds in a fashion that has to be witnessed to be believed.

Kwame Brown calls Ja Morant the “dumbest motherf***er” in the NBA.

“I’ve heard of NBA YoungBoy, but you NBA dumb boy. You got to be the dumbest motherf*cker in the league. You got $231 million promised to you and you want to be a f*cking thug. Yeah, it’s okay to have a gun. You have a right, you have a Second Amendment right to have a gun, but what the fuck do you keep pulling it out menacing for? What is up with all this music you keep listening to? This music putting you in a trance, dumbass, boy? Because this music is about to cost you your fucking career. You’re going to be bouncing around with n***** all day long just listening to music in the backyard of a God damn shack if you keep being a jackass,” Brown said during a passionate speech.

He didn’t stop there. Not even close.

Ja Morant suspended after flashing gun on IG Live. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The former first overall pick further added, “And your friends ain’t your God damn friends because I’ve done dumb shit before, and you know when I noticed a real friend? A real friend, they going to tell you when you wrong and they ain’t going to argue with you. They just ain’t going to participate in going with you in the bullshit … Your brain is f***ed up because you got $231 million and you trying to be a street n****? What kind of dumbass sh** is that?”

Brown unloads on the Grizzlies guard.

Kwame Brown also took serious shots at the culture he feels is responsible for convincing people they need to behave in a dumb fashion.

“It’s this f***ed up ass culture where a black man just can’t be a black man. He got to be a dumb n***a pulling out guns and shit just because he’s listening to a God damn song. Since when do music and a gun go together, you dumb motherf***er,” the former Wizards center further piled on. Brown also accurately explained to Morant doesn’t mean anything. The only thing that matters in a gunfight is who can get sight picture and get rounds on target, which we all know Morant almost certainly can’t do. Brown also suggested Morant’s friends should have been “whooping his ass” as soon as he tried to get tough and film himself with a gun.

You can watch Brown’s full comments below. He didn’t attempt to hide his feelings at all.

(Warning: video contains offensive language)

Nah kwame brown went off on Ja Morant 😭😭😭😭😭



“I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA Dumb boy bc you got to be the stupidest mf in the league” pic.twitter.com/MrbogC9knh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 15, 2023

Kwame Brown isn’t a fan of Ja Morant.

In case it wasn’t clear already, it seems very obvious Kwame Brown isn’t a fan of Ja Morant. That’s as clear as the sky is blue and grass is green.

You don’t drop a rant like that unless you’re truly fired up. Kwame Brown, who has released videos cutting straight to the point in the past, is sick and tired of watching Ja Morant try to throw away his NBA career.

Morant seems desperate to behave in poor fashion time and time again. If he doesn’t get straightened out, he could find himself out of the NBA sooner than later. It’s truly shocking he just hasn’t learned yet.

It’s also awesome to see Kwame Brown say what I tweeted Sunday. Nobody believes Ja Morant has any idea how to use that thing, and if he found himself in a real gunfight or CQB situation, he would start sobbing. That’s just a fact, and it’s the same for all other fake tough guys out there. As American Joyride viewers know, real killers who know how to shoot don’t behave that way.

Kwame Brown unloads on Ja Morant for his latest gun stunt. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Will Ja Morant listen to Kwame Brown? If he was smart he’d already be on the phone with him asking for advice. There’s no doubt Kwame would keep giving it.