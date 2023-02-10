Bills’ Trainer Who Performed CPR On Damar Hamlin Receives NFL MVP Vote

Videos by OutKick

The athletic training staffs of both the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills were recognized during the NFL Honors show on Thursday night for their efforts in saving the life of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. One Bills trainer in particular, Denny Kellington, received special recognition.

Kellington was the man who performed CPR on Hamlin just seconds after he suddenly collapsed on the field in Cincinnati in Week 17.

For his life-saving efforts, Kellington actually received one vote for NFL MVP.

ESPN reporter Suzy Kolber, who was in-studio during the Bills-Bengals matchup, gave her vote to Kellington as a “symbolic gesture representing ‘everyone’ who carries the weight of that job, every week. They rarely get the recognition they deserve.”

The AP has a new voting system in place for league MVP, and Kellington received one fifth-place vote.

Hamlin himself was in attendance during Thursday night’s NFL Honors show and shared an inspiring message on stage.

“Every day I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and across the world,” Hamlin said. “Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage keep fighting no matter the circumstances.”

"The journey will continue." ❤️💙



An incredible moment as @HamlinIsland takes the stage at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Earlier in the week, an NFLPA doctor shared that Hamlin will absolutely be back one day to play football again.

