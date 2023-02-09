NFLPA Doctor Guarantees Damar Hamlin Will Play Football Again

Videos by OutKick

One doctor is doubling down on Damar Hamlin‘s chances of returning to football: guaranteeing that the Bills safety will be back to playing, sometime down the line.

Dr. Thom Meyer, a doctor for the NFL Players Association, spoke on Hamlin’s chances of returning to play and was firm in his belief that the 24-year-old will be able to play football again.

Damar Hamlin Will Be Back

“I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again,” Mayer said on his SiriusXM show, “Heart to Heart.”

Amid all the talk about Hamlin’s recovery, one unsettled topic floating around was whether he’d be able to play football again in his career.

After all, going from suffering a frightening, near-death medical emergency on the field to playing another snap of NFL football is a massive leap in recovery.

On Wednesday, speaking during the Super Bowl’s media week in Arizona, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commended medical staffs across the league after the Bills’ life-saving attention to Hamlin during his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

Hamlin went down after a simple tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and required nine minutes of CPR to keep his heart going until an ambulance arrived.

“We have the best of the best on the field,” Goodell shared. “(They contributed) to saving a young man’s life. Our medical professionals do an extraordinary job.”

Then Goodell went on to call NFL officiating the best it’s been in years, which kind of nullified all of the goodwill from his Hamlin talk.

The league has put the spotlight on Hamlin this week, including awarding him the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award after raising millions of dollars for his “Chasing M’s Foundation.”

Hamlin made an appearance in Arizona to accept the award, saying, “One of my favorite quotes: It’s a blessing to be a blessing. With that being said, I plan to never take this position for granted and always have an urgent approach to making a difference in the community where I come from and also communities across the world.”

