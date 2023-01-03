Damar Hamlin Charity Donations Pouring In As People Rush To Support Bills Safety In Critical Condition

A terrifying situation unfolded in Cincinnati on Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Paramedics rushed on the field, administered CPR, and transported Hamlin to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Around the country, people shared thoughts and prayers for Hamlin and his family. Many people even found his charity and began donating.

Hamlin created a charity, called The Chasing M’s Foundation, while he was a student-athlete at Pitt. He organized a toy drive in 2020 and posted it on GoFundMe.

From the GoFundMe page:

As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive. This campaign gives you the opportunity to contribute to our first initiative and positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. 100% of the funds raised will go toward the purchase of toys for kids in need.” The Chasing M’s Foundation GoFundMe

Despite the drive being two years ago, people wanted to help. The GoFundMe had a goal set at $2,500. As of this writing, that number had climbed over $1 million with more than 41,000 donors in a couple hours. Those numbers continue to go up by the minute.

Damar Hamlin with Bills fans on Dec. 17 in Orchard Park, New York. (Getty Images)

It’s a reminder that despite all the issues we may face as a country, as a society, inherently most human beings want to help and support one another.

Just looking at some of the more recent donations, you see phrases like “Charger Nation is praying for Damar,” “Thoughts and well wishes from Bengals Nation,” and “From a huge fan of the NY Jets – my prayers go out to you, your family, and the Bills organization. Get well please.”

A terrible and scary situation unfolded on Monday night. But there is an opportunity to do good.

And people immediately looked for and found that opportunity.