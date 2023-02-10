Damar Hamlin Appears At NFL Honors With First Responders And Delivers Emotional Speech

Videos by OutKick

The NFL’s best weren’t the only people celebrated Thursday night at the NFL Honors in Phoenix, Arizona.

Taking the stage to recount arguably the greatest comeback of the regular season was Bills safety, Damar Hamlin.

The second-year player appeared on stage, accompanied by the staff of medical professionals that helped keep him alive after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Not only did the Bills’ medical staff go above and beyond to keep his heart going after the scary incident, but the University of Cincinnati Medical Center also stepped up to keep Hamlin alive as he was in critical condition.

Hamlin delivered an emotional speech before the NFL and sports personalities in attendance, sharing a message of resilience and gratitude.

"The journey will continue." ❤️💙



An incredible moment as @HamlinIsland takes the stage at #NFLHonors. pic.twitter.com/TgqTKSAVKS — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

“First, I would like to just thank God for even being here,” Hamlin said. “Every day. I’m amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world, encourage the parade, encourage it, spread love and keep fighting, no matter the circumstances.”

Just this week, an NFLPA doctor shared that Hamlin will absolutely be back one day to play NFL football again.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

“Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would have ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that’s because sometimes our own visions are too small, even when we think we are seeing the bigger picture.

Throughout his recovery process, Hamlin has made an effort to educate people on the importance of heart health and medical training.

“My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be,” Hamlin added. “But God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world. My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope. And now, with a new set of circumstances, I can only say he’s doing what he’s always done.“

Hamlin gave a shout-out to an ICU doctor from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the rest of the medical staff that saved his life.

“So I want to give a big thank you to him and a special thank you to everyone on the stage for everything they did for me. And thank you, everyone around the country and around the world who pray for me and hope for me. The journey will continue.”