Budweiser’s New Commercial Celebrates Veterans As Bud Light Fallout Continues

Budweiser’s latest commercial is a clear shift back in the right direction amid the Bud Light fallout.

Anheuser-Busch released its newest ad ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, this time centering around Budweiser and Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney.

The ad is done in partnership with Folds of Honor — the nonprofit organization that helps provide for the families of fallen and disabled service members.

“As @foldsofhonor longest-serving partner, Budweiser’s proud to celebrate 13 years of providing life-changing scholarships for military families,” the company said in a social media post this week.

“Service never stops, and neither will we.”

Bud Light sales continue to sink

I would agree with that, and, evidently, so does Anheuser-Busch.

It’s been a brutal three months for Bud Light and all AB products — hey, today’s the anniversary of the Dylan Mulvaney video! — but it appears they’re in a full court press to turn things around.

You’ve got the above camo Budweiser cans — which they’ve done before — along with a clear shift back to a base that’s made it the most popular US beer for decades now.

Still, there are plenty of things that need to be buttoned up. Just this week, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth went on CBS and danced around the Mulvaney issue. OutKick wrote about it here, but he basically refused to admit it was a mistake.

Anyone with access to data points — and that’s everyone, by the way, because the internet is undefeated — knows Bud Light royally screwed up. Sales have tanked for 10 straight weeks, and the latest numbers are the worst yet.

On top of that, you’ve got retailers saying a case of water is now more expensive than Bud Light after this latest Fourth of July rebate, but folks still aren’t buying it.

Not great.

Regardless, the company has clearly begun to take steps back in the right direction. For starters, they’ve at least turned the comments back on on all social media posts. You have to face the music at some point, right?

Unfortunately, the music right now is still pretty bad. Take a look at the above comment section for yourself. That part may take a while to fix.

This, however, is a good start and a good commercial.