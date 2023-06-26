Bud Light Teases Return Of Iconic Character Amid Company’s Collapse

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is really pulling out all the stops to save the company, and that now includes going back in history.

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand is in absolute free fall after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney, and it looks like there’s no end in sight.

To put it as simply as possible, Bud Light is getting obliterated. BL went woke. Now it’s feeling the pain.

The plan? Apparently, bringing back the Bud Knight might be in the cards.

Bud Light teases Bud Knight return.

Bud Light’s strategy isn’t to apologize for the Mulvaney disaster. It’s to potentially go back to the well and bring back the iconic Bud Knight.

For the first time in more than two years, the official Bud Knight tweeted Monday morning and stated, “Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back” with the tease of a return.

The reactions were more or less different variations of the tweet below. As you’d expect, it didn’t go over well.

Is that Dylan Mulvaney under there? @budlight



Y'all are not back. Never will be. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 26, 2023

This is a hail Mary attempt from the once-popular beer brand.

It is amazing how Bud Light will do literally anything other than just apologize for teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

The crisis Anheuser-Busch has watched unfold since the start of April could have ended right on the spot with an apology.

Instead, it’s nearly July and the backlash continues to be unrelenting and unforgiving. People are sick and tired of the woke garbage, and BL’s downfall is proof of that fact.

Bud Light is getting destroyed since going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. Is the Bud Knight returning? (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Does Bud Light truly think the Bud Knight returning will work? Yes, the Bud Knight and “Dilly! Dilly!” slogan from a few years back were great.

The commercials were hilarious and a reminder of a simpler time. However, Anheuser-Busch and BL are insane if they think dusting this off after years of being dormant is a winning strategy.

Best of luck to Bud Light if bringing back the Bud Knight is the best plan the company has left. Apologizing would be so much simpler, but let’s be honest. This is just getting comical at this point.