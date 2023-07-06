Bud Light Thief On The Loose In Baton Rouge, But Was It An Inside Job?

Videos by OutKick

Someone is stealing cases of Bud Light in Louisiana. That’s right. Video has emerged of a local man swiping cases of Bud Light even though literally nobody on the planet is buying it.

Several questions immediately come to mind upon seeing the video. Is this guy an idiot? Is he working for Anheuser-Busch and just trying to make Bud Light still look appealing? Should we arrest this guy or give him a medal for ridding us of that filth?

Roll tape, and take notes! We have a thief/maybe Anheuser-Busch worker/possibly a hero on the loose in Louisiana!

Nobody is dumb enough to steal Bud Light, right?

So much to break down there.

For starters, let’s get the obligatory “Calling Baton Rouge!” joke out of the way. There, I made it. Garth Brooks loves Bud Light and this happened in Baton Rouge — the site of one his most popular songs.

Moving on …

Seems like a pretty easy robbery, huh? Makes me think this was definitely an inside job — either from the gas station or Anheuser-Busch.

Maybe the gas station is just sick and tired of Bud Light taking up shelf space because nobody is buying it? So, instead of sending it back like the rest of the country, they hired someone to steal it so it can go to a needy family?

I don’t know, I’m just spit-balling here.

Also, how about the Crooks shirt, too? Is that some sort of gang? No idea. Seems like a bold shirt to wear during a robbery, though.

If I was in a gas station and someone walked in wearing a “Crooks” shirt, I’d have my head on a swivel from the onset.

Anyway, police are looking for this man and, frankly, I hope they find him just so we can get some answers. Bud Light is the least popular beer on the planet right now and they’re literally trying to give it away. So why steal it?

Need some answers and need them now. Eyes peeled, everyone.