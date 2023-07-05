Bud Light Won’t Like This Map That Shows Most Popular Fourth Of July Beers By State

Videos by OutKick

A couple heroes over at the grilling website cookoutnews.com put together a map showing the most popular beers by state for the Fourth of July, and Bud Light may wanna look away.

The embattled brew — along with all but one Anheuser-Busch beer — was left off the map. That’s right. No Bud Light. No Budweiser. Nada.

We have 50 states in this country and it appears the only thing they can agree on was NOT drinking Bud Light for the Fourth of July.

Whooooof.

Bud Light sales continue to plummet and nobody is drinking it

Not great! I don’t know for sure how this map would’ve looked before Dylan Mulvaney, but I’d imagine Bud Light would’ve likely dominated it. After all, there’s a reason it was America’s top-selling beer for two decades straight.

But not anymore. Sales have plummeted for 11 straight weeks now, with the latest pre-Fourth of July numbers being the worst yet.

On top of that, all other brands are soaring in Bud Light’s wake, including Modelo and Coors Light.

Don’t believe me? Take a look at that above map again. Looks like Modelo Especial has an absolute stranglehold on the entire bottom half of the country — from communist California to free Florida.

Clearly the folks up in the Pacific Northwest don’t care about Dylan Mulvaney, but that’s to be expected.

Elsewhere, Yuengling wins the election in its home state of Pennsylvania, while Miller Lite is starting to make some real progress throughout the country.

Here’s the final tally:

Modelo Especial – 12 states

Coors Light – 11 states

Miller Lite – 11 states

Yuengling – 8 states

Michelob Ultra – 8 states

For those who wanna get inside baseball, the above map was put together by using Twitter data and looking for keywords. No clue if that’s legal or kosher, but I don’t care.

Bottom line: it wasn’t a great Fourth of July for Bud Light.