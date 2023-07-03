Bud Light Sales Crash In Latest Data

Videos by OutKick

The latest Bud Light sales numbers a bloodbath for the beer company.

Bud Light has been under constant pressure since the incredibly dumb Dylan Mulvaney ad, and sales have fallen off a cliff since the start of April.

With the 4th of July here and people getting ready to grill out and drink ice cold brews for America’s birthday, the once-popular light beer brand and Anheuser-Busch might have been holding out hope for the situation to turn around.

That simply isn’t happening.

Bud Light continues to crash and burn.

Sales are down 27.9% for the week that ended June 24, according to data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting (via New York Post).

That’s just barely better than the 28.5% decline from the previous week, according to the same data.

However, the numbers only get worse the more you dig into them. Units solid dropped a shocking 31.3% compared to the same time window last year.

Bud Light destroyed in latest sales data. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BL isn’t alone in its decline.

Just like the previous data, Bud Light is hardly the only Anheuser-Busch brand struggling. Michelob Ultra is down 4.4% and Budweiser is down 12%. Meanwhile, Modelo units sold increased 6.4%, according to the same data. The Mexican beer has been the top-selling beer in America since May.

Anheuser-Busch’s market cap has also dropped a staggering $27 billion since the crisis caused by the Dylan Mulvaney ad started, according to the New York Post.

The projections for BL’s future also appear to be very bleak. Bump Williams Consulting VP Dave Williams told the New York Post, “Unless something dynamic happens to bring the lapsed Bud Light customers back into the fold, I don’t think we can expect anything to reverse the course.”

Bud Light sales down 27.9% in latest data. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It seems like the situation just gets worse and worse with every passing day. One thing is for sure, people simply aren’t ready to forgive and move on just yet.