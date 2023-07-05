Cases Of Bud Light Selling For The Price Of Broccoli And Coffee

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is selling at such a discount that it can be purchased at the same price as broccoli.

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand has been getting destroyed ever since it went woke and teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney at the start of April.

That was over three months ago, and the pressure hasn’t let up at all. In fact, it’s only getting worse.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, A-B and BL have started offering massive discounts and rebates in order to move products.

Bud Light continues to struggle after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Bud Light remains in huge trouble.

That includes at Safeway in Washington D.C. where cases of 24 cans can be bought for just $5.99 after a $15 coupon paid out through PayPal. The cases were already marked down to $20.99 from the usual $23.99 price, and the coupon brings the total price down by 75%.

I was legit stunned when I saw it in the store today. For comparison, a family bag of

O Organics Broccoli Florets sells for the exact same price as a case of Bud Light.

There are also multiple coffee brands that sell at a higher price point. Yes, you read that correctly. Coffee is now more expensive than a 24-pack of Bud Light.

What do people like to drink beer with? Popcorn, but that’s significantly more expensive. The

Pop Secret Movie Theater Butter Popcorn container at the same Safeway cost $8.69.

Popcorn is 45% more expensive than a case of Bud Light!

Bud Light cases are selling for $5.99 at a Washington D.C. Safeway. (Credit: David Hookstead)

The fallout continues.

It’s truly incredible just how bad this situation has become for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. BL used to be the most popular beer in America.

It lost that spot to Modelo and is now cheaper than coffee, popcorn, water and about the same price as broccoli.

Imagine telling someone back at the start of March that Bud Light would be selling at a 75% discount and a case would be cheaper than cold brew coffee. Would anyone have believed you?

Bud Light is selling at discounted prices all over the place. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Now, I know you’re all wondering whether I bought it or not. How could anyone walk away from beer so cheap? Well, I didn’t buy any, and the stack appeared to be completely untouched. People just don’t want woke beer.