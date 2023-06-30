Bud Light Cheaper Than Water At Some Locations Because It ‘Broke Bar Rules’

Videos by OutKick

You wanna get tanked or stay hydrated? Bud Light is making the decision a little easier.

After months of declining sales and major headwinds, it’s finally happened: Bud Light is now cheaper than a case of water.

You know — the stuff we can literally get for free from our own house.

“At this point, it’s cheaper than some of the cases of water we’re selling in the back,” Andy Wagner, the manager of Pennsylvania’s Glenn Miller’s Beer & Soda Warehouse, told the New York Times.

“It’s just not moving like it used to,” he said, adding that sales of Bud Light in his store are down nearly 50% from a year ago.

Bud Light went political, and now they’re paying for it

Never would have thought that beer would be cheaper than water in my lifetime, but Bud Light has seemingly done the impossible.

And apparently, it’s not enough. Wagner said that cases of Miller Lite, which cost $24.99, were flying off the shelves of his store. They happen to be sitting right next to the lonely Bud shelf, which, Wagner noted, costs just $8.99 after the heavily-promoted rebate.

“I’ve seen longtime Bud Light customers trying other beers,” he said. “If they find something they like, they may not come back.”

And for those of you who foolishly believed the virtue-signaling Washington Post story from earlier this month — the one that opined that the Bud Light decline was simply because Americans were tired of drinking beer — think again.

“It’s not that they stopped drinking beer,” Wagner said of his customers. “They just stopped buying Bud Light.”

That they have!

Sales tanked nearly 30% this week in the beer’s worst week since the boycott began, and things appears to be getting worse heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

The folks over at Anheuser-Busch are also feeling it from all sides.

You’ve got Dylan Mulvaney calling out Bud Light for not supporting her enough. You’ve got gay bars in Chicago pulling the stuff because they don’t feel supported enough.

Of course, you’ve also got sane beer-drinkers pissed because they got political in the first place.

That’s also known as breaking “bar rules” in the beer industry, Wagner said.

“No politics, no religion,” he said.