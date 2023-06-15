Bud Light Sales Have Plunged Because People Don’t Like Beer Anymore, Washington Post Says

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light sales have plunged every week since Anheuser-Busch plastered transgender Dylan Mulvaney on a can in April, and the reason why is pretty simple.

The majority of sane Americans don’t want politics and agendas pushed on them, especially when they’re drinking beer. They also don’t like women being mocked for not knowing sports.

Crazy, I know.

What’s even crazier, however, is the spin the Washington Post put on the plummeting numbers earlier this week.

Buckle up, and brace yourselves for this little gem. Welcome to the Spin Zone!

Bud Light has been targeted by a recent boycott, but consumers might be moving away from the brand anyway amid stagnation for domestic beer in general. https://t.co/DUhhYGEUMm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 15, 2023

Washington Post says Bud Light decline not all about boycott

You read it right. While the Bud Light boycott, which has been so overwhelming that it knocked the beer off the top spot for sales in May (hello, Modelo!), has certainly caused a dent in sales, that’s not the only reason.

Nope. Another huge factor in Bud Light’s demise is the fact that people … don’t like domestic beer anymore.

Hell, that’s news to me!

From the Post:

While recent events may have affected Bud Light sales, broad market trends were favoring Modelo even before the Mulvaney controversy, Dave Williams, vice president of analytics and insights at Bump Williams, told The Washington Post in an email.

Consumers might be moving away from Bud Light because expanding the customer base for U.S. domestic beer continues to be a struggle for brewers, Williams said.

Honestly, that’s fair — I guess. Modelo is a popular beer and has certainly been coming for the top spot for a while now. Acting like that’s the reason Bud Light sales have cratered is hilarious, but whatever. I’ll keep reading.

Here’s where things get a bit crazy:

According to a Post analysis, about 80 percent of America’s beer imports are from Mexico, up from 17 percent in the early 1990s. Months before the Bud Light boycott, observers predicted that Modelo would overtake Bud Light as the country’s top-selling beer by 2030.

“Bud Light is still very much the No. 1 beer brand based on sales” year to date, Williams said in his email, noting that the beer brand has been steadily dominant in sales since 2001.

However, “if current trends were to continue at their most recent pace, then there is a chance that Modelo could surpass Bud Light and become the No. 1 Beer brand ranked on sales by the end of 2023,” he added.

Well, that seems like a smoking gun to me.

Modelo going from maybe surpassing Bud Light as the No. 1 beer in America in SEVEN YEARS to possibly overtaking it in SEVEN MONTHS is a pretty wild swing.

Gee, wonder what in the world could have caused that?

I’d bet it was the ongoing outrage at Bud Light for celebrating Dylan Mulvaney. But maybe I’m wrong? Maybe, as the Post opines, it could be because Americans just don’t like drinking domestic beer anymore.

Because if there’s one thing us Americans don’t like … it’s domestic beer. Haven’t you heard?

😂 nice spin — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) June 15, 2023

