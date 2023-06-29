Country Music Star Calls Bud Light Outrage Silly: ‘Mind Your Own Business’

Videos by OutKick

Looks like Tyler Farr will gladly be showing up to Garth Brooks’ new Nashville bar to slug some Bud Light.

The star country singer backed Brooks’ latest sentiment towards the embattled brew, calling the outrage towards Bud Light “silly” and “nonsense” in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“I mean, that doesn’t offend me at all,” Farr said when asked about Brooks’ recent comments. “I live out in the country. I kind of mind my own damn business. I think more people should mind their own damn business, to be completely honest, the world would be a hell of a lot better place.

“If people want to drink Bud Light, go ahead. I don’t drink beer anyway, so it really doesn’t affect me. But it is kind of like the last couple of years in our society has just been just full of silly s–t, just a bunch of silly stuff. Just nonsense.”

Tyler Farr supports Garth Brooks over Bud Light stance

Personally, the biggest takeaway for me is that last part. Tyler Farr doesn’t drink beer? What? Who doesn’t drink beer?

Shocking. Never would’ve thought the guy who became famous for Redneck Crazy doesn’t drink beer. Feels like that song — a banger, by the way — is sort of a lie now.

Anyway, back to the important stuff.

Brooks made waves earlier this month when he declared he would sell Bud Light at his new Honky Tonk bar in Nashville, adding that any “a–holes” that don’t like it can hit the bricks.

That, shockingly, didn’t sit well with said “a–holes,” and Brooks has been under siege ever since.

Farr has now chosen to dip his toe in, which is brave. It’s ruthless out there, Tyler. Head on a swivel.

His opinion here will almost certainly be unpopular amongst his fans, but he’s not completely wrong. Canceling something and rejecting it are — and should be — two separate things.

You wanna drink Bud Light? Knock yourself out. And if someone doesn’t want to drink it anymore because they didn’t like the Dylan Mulvaney stuff, that’s cool, too.

The data suggests most Americans are in that second camp, obviously. Bud Light sales have plummeted for 10 straight weeks, and Anheuser-Busch is in full on damage control right now.

Regardless, I do agree with Farr on this one, though:

“I do what I do, and people do what they do,” he continued. “And as long as they don’t try to push it on my family, my kid, and affect their own God given decision, then I don’t have any problem with it.”

Looking at you, Target.