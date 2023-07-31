Bubba Wallace Goes Viral, NASCAR Fans Mercilessly Boo Denny Hamlin, Hooters Gianna Reveals Her Naughty Tattoo & Joey Logano Sees Red

Videos by OutKick

Was it a great NASCAR race? Nope. Not particularly. Did we get a cool winner who had waited long enough to visit Victory Lane?

Hell yeah.

Did we also get a pissed off Martin Truex Jr.? Goodness did we ever. Someone get MTJ a beer, STAT! Maybe toss in a Xanax, too. And maybe give one to Joey Logano while you’re at it.

We also got a snappy Bubba Wallace, a booed Denny Hamlin and — perhaps most importantly — a bikini-clad Hooters Gianna Tulio.

Scratch that … definitely most importantly.

Congrats to Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski. They won the battle yesterday at Richmond for RFK Racing. However, Ryan Blaney — Gianna’s boyfriend who for some reason refuses to put a ring on it — is winning the war.

You’ll see.

Four tires, a couple tubs of Sunoco racing fuel and maybe some sensitivity training for Martin Truex Jr.

Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Well, That Was An Ass-Kicking’ edition — is LIVE!

Chris Buescher deserves his NASCAR roses

I usually don’t love to start with the obvious. We all know who won yesterday and it really wasn’t that exciting, so I usually just skip the winner when there’s no drama involved.

That being said, Chris Buescher is one of the good guys in the NASCAR garage, and this one is long overdue. Guy won his first big-league race at Pocono way back in 2016, and then won again last year at Bristol.

This one, though, felt significant because it was a pure ass-kicking from Buescher and RFK Racing, which we haven’t seen … ever? Brad Keselowski has taken that team and turned them back into a winner in a very short amount of time, and they’re going to be a serious threat come playoff time.

Pretty cool stuff, and I don’t do sappy crap around here often, so you know I’m being genuine.

OK. Time to talk about the drama and Hooters girls. You guys have waited long enough.

Martin Truex Jr. does NOT trust the process

I’ll be honest with you — there wasn’t much drama at Richmond. There was one natural caution — one! — and like three drivers led all 400 laps.

Not exactly edge-of-your-seat stuff.

That being said, we did get a constantly pissed off Martin Truex Jr. Seriously, he was just angry at his team all day long.

And he finished 7th!

Here’s a quick snapshot of MTJs afternoon:

"Repeat what he said, I can't f***ing understand him."



Martin Truex Jr. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 30, 2023

And still getting a 7th-place finish is why I'm now picking Martin Truex Jr. to be 2023 champion. Judgement-free zone – if I was sitting in a loud vibrating pizza oven for three-hours I'd probably be spitting fire too. (CC: @Jordan_Bianchi) pic.twitter.com/MgTPIrMxLK — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) July 30, 2023

"I can't understand your piece of sh** radio. I'm getting sick of this."



Martin Truex Jr. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 30, 2023

Denny Hamlin has a ton of new NASCAR fans!

So angry. Someone get the No. 19 team a new set of radios ON THE DAMN DOUBLE!

Speaking of pissed off people, let’s now ask fans at Richmond what they thought about Denny Hamlin’s dirty move last week.

Folks, thoughts?

The most boos from the crowd during driver intros go to Denny Hamlin, by a mile.#NASCAR #CookOut400 pic.twitter.com/As9o2d1hQw — Adam Cheek (@adamncheek) July 30, 2023

It appears Denny Hamlin’s transition into NASCAR’s next villain is complete. Kyle Busch held the title for so long that I’m also sad to see him dethroned, but it’s probably time.

And, frankly, Denny is going to do a fantastic job. I can’t think of a better heir apparent, and he seems to be fully embracing it. He refused to apologize last week when they mob came after him after the race, and he ain’t backing down now.

The latest episode of Actions Detrimental with @dennyhamlin is on YouTube.



Hopefully, Jared has a better weekend.



📺 WATCH HERE: https://t.co/hg6DiH8EAL pic.twitter.com/t7b3gOBCJI — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) July 28, 2023

Thanks for the love Pocono. Lots of 11s out there. pic.twitter.com/UVEGsXlQRH — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 25, 2023

Kyle Larson responds, Bubba Wallace torches Joey Logano

A lot of No. 1s shown to Denny Hamlin yesterday from the NASCAR world. Big fans!

While the folks in the stands showed Denny the finger, Kyle Larson showed him some retaliation … sort of.

I’ll be honest, it wasn’t great. I just think Kyle could’ve done more with this opportunity.

Kyle Larson BUMPS Denny Hamlin! #NASCAR



Watch on USA Network. pic.twitter.com/rG8B4cXqRY — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 30, 2023

"I imagine he'll race me a lot differently… if not we'll probably have even more issues."



Kyle Larson addressed a conversation via text with Denny Hamlin. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/GuvaYMAAgT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 30, 2023

Please tell me that’s not it, Kyle. We’re in the content game around here and that ain’t gonna cut it. That’s not gonna jog the Google algorithms in the right direction, buddy. Let’s work on it next week.

One guy who absolutely knows how to drive the pageviews is Bubba Wallace. OutKick fan-favorite Bubba Wallace, that is.

Bubba was actually really, really good yesterday … until he wasn’t. He had a piss poor pit stop in the middle of the race and finished 12th despite leading 80 laps.

He was also driving with a bit of an edge after spotter Freddy Kraft’s father, Tommy, died unexpectedly this week.

Tough to get a tow these days🙄 pic.twitter.com/pYHx2eUbnG — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 28, 2023

Hooters Gianna Tulio is on an absolute heater right lately

Obviously two very different videos there. The first one was a tribute to Tommy Kraft. Very serious stuff. Cool move by Bubba.

The second one was a viral video Wallace fired off earlier in the week making fun of Joey Logano. For those who missed it, Joey went absolutely BALLISTIC on the tow-truck driver last week at Pocono when he wouldn’t hook his damn car up and bring him back to pit road.

And by ballistic, I mean downright vulgar. Headphones in!

Yikes. Should go listen to this full time pic.twitter.com/dKJPq9q6lj — Ethan G | 🏎🏁🏆 (@efgregs) July 23, 2023

My God. And you thought Martin Truex Jr. was pissed. He sounds like a preacher compared to Joey Logano. That poor tow-truck driver. He definitely doesn’t get paid enough to take that sort of beating.

OK, that’s enough for today. Class dismissed. Here’s Ryan Blaney’s Hooters girlfriend, Gianna Tulio, showing off her new tattoo.

Off to Michigan.