Denny Hamlin Is ‘An A–hole’ And Tells Fans To Suck It, NASCAR Verbal Assault On Pit Road, Pathetic Helmet Toss & Kyle Busch Talks Retirement

Austin Dillon chucked his helmet at a former teammate and vowed revenge, and that’s like the fourth-biggest storyline to come out of Sunday’s NASCAR race at Pocono.

So, yes — I’d say this one gets a thumbs up. Denny Hamlin may have given us all the finger — especially the boo-birds in attendance — but I give Denny and Company two thumbs up.

Thank you, Denny. Thank you, Austin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie. We needed a shot in the arm — not the Fauci kind! — and we got one in the NASCAR world yesterday.

Oh, what’s that? What do Preece and LaJoie have to do with anything? Well, I’ve got video from after the race that shows Ryan Preece going absolutely ballistic on LaJoie that’ll knock your socks off.

How’s that for a tease?

Whew. I don’t even know where to begin. It’s been nearly a full day and I’m still not sure who’s side I’m on here. Denny Hamlin or Kyle Larson? On one hand, we love content around here, so Denny is always welcome.

On the other, he’s such a hypocrite that it’s almost unbelievable at this point. Seriously. It must be WILD to live in Denny Hamlin’s world.

Screw it, let’s start there and see where this ride takes us!

Four tires, two full cans of Sunoco racing fuel and maybe some pitching lessons for Austin Dillon … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Denny Hamlin Is Always Right’ edition — is LIVE!

Denny Hamlin ain’t apologizing and you’re lame if you want him to

Well, I guess I just sort of answered my own question with that headline, huh?

I guess I’m #TeamDenny?

It’s partly because I feel like this column zigs when everyone else zags. That’s what separates us. When the rest of the world is pissed at Denny, we jump in his corner. When NASCAR wives post bikini pics, we embrace them, we don’t ignore them.

It’s why we’re taking off like a rocket ship, by the way, but that’s another story.

Anyway, here’s the move in question for those who haven’t seen it, followed by a couple cheery reactions:

One more look at what everyone is talking about. pic.twitter.com/x8BeVoC8nw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 23, 2023

Some of Denny Hamlin in the media center:



— "I'm not here to defend anything."



— "I left him more than a lane off Turn 2."



— "I guarantee you if the roles were reversed, it would be the same way."



— "I've been on the shit end of so many of these results." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 23, 2023

Kyle Larson needs to drop the hammer

There’s obviously a ton to break down there.

For starters, Kyle Petty is 100% right. As much as I’m a pro-FOX NASCAR broadcast guy, he’s very, very good in the NBC booth.

Denny Hamlin — stop playing the victim card. It’s pathetic. You’ve already transformed yourself into NASCAR’s next villain by bullying Ross Chastain to death over the past two years, and then ADMITTING it on your podcast.

You don’t get to have it both ways. When Chase Elliott wrecked Denny earlier this year and he bitched about it, I called him out and I’m gonna do the same here.

Now, that being said, I’m all for “the move.” Denny’s right. You’re going for the win and it’s not like he flat out wrecked Larson. He rode him up the track out of the corner, barely touched him, and pinched him against the wall. Was it a little dirty? Sure.

But I think the chorus of boos from the crowd at the end — while appreciated from a content standpoint — was a little much.

So, to recap: Denny shouldn’t apologize, but also needs to stop bullshitting a bullshitter, excuse my language. If you’re gonna be the villain, be the damn villain. It’s cool. I love it, but embrace it fully.

Finally, Kyle Larson needs to do better than whatever that “retaliation” was at the end. Don’t just gently nudge him next time. I wanna see Denny Hamlin’s ass sent spinning into the grass at Richmond next week. Time to grow a pair, Kyle.

Kyle Larson says he is still friends with Denny Hamlin, but Hamlin hasn’t raced him like a friend (he used a choice word to describe the way Hamlin races him). pic.twitter.com/GexHxbWGQm — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 23, 2023

Let’s now check in with more NASCAR drama, this time on pit road

Yeah, no. Come on, Kyle. Still a friend? Fine. But not right this second. Call him an a–hole and say payback’s coming. End of interview. None of this friend nonsense.

Cool glasses, though.

Now, let’s leave Kyle and Denny to work things out and head on down pit road a bit, where Ryan Preece nearly committed a murder.

Head on a swivel, Corey LaJoie!

Austin Dillon attacks Tyler Reddick, sort of

Goodness gracious. Is Ryan Preece the sneaky angriest driver in the garage? Last week he was pissed at Michael McDowell, and this week he’s going nuts on Corey LaJoie.

I don’t have video of the wreck, but it sounds like Rhino ain’t thrilled with how LaJoie raced him. Just a guess, though!

F–k you, you piece of s–t, that was bulls–t and you f–king know it!

Again, though — just a guess.

No guessing on this one, though:

A look at what led to Austin Dillon throwing his helmet at Tyler Reddick. #NASCAR | @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ojHMhIKpXm — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2023

Austin Dillon describes why he was mad with Tyler Reddick and how he wished he would have timed his helmet throw a little different: pic.twitter.com/sMVYcWd4pC — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 23, 2023

Kyle Busch talks NASCAR retirement

Hilarious. What an awful throw, but I’m not going to rag on Austin Dillon too much about it. You ever tried tossing a helmet at an oncoming car going around 60 MPH? Me neither. Ain’t easy.

That being said, I did expect a little more effort from someone who’s been there before …

That’s right! Austin Dillon was in the 2002 Little League World Series. Who knew? Good stuff. Needed a better throw, though. That ain’t going far in Williamsport.

Now, I will personally guarantee you that Kyle Busch would’ve hit Reddick square in the nose. No shot Rowdy is wormburning that toss.

Sadly, though, we may only have a few years of him left:

Kyle Busch talks about retirement in our most recent episode of Cars and Culture. Listen to the full episode on our YouTube channel. Link is in our bio! #CarsAndCulture #KyleBusch #JasonStein pic.twitter.com/I8Yi51MA5b — Cars & Culture with Jason Stein (@CarsAndCulture) July 21, 2023

