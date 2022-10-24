Bryce Harper’s Wife (And The Rest Of Philadelphia) Blacked Out After Phillies Win

Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, had herself a NIGHT before, during and certainly after the Philadelphia Phillies clinched the NL Pennant.

Harper – Bryce, not Kayla – hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning of Sunday’s Game 5 against the Padres, and the Phils booked a trip to the World Series a few minutes later.

It was an iconic moment, certainly a legacy-moment for Harper, and sent Citizens Bank Park into an absolute frenzy.

Kayla Harper was watching from the suits high above her husband, and appeared to party like it was 2009 – the last time the Phillies were in the World Series.

Bryce Harper and wife Kayla celebrate Phillies NL Pennant

That’s my kinda wife! You are never too old to black out, but you have to pick your spots when you’re a responsible adult/mom. Can’t think of a better time to let it rip than when your husband just hit a game-winning tank in the biggest game of his life.

Anyways, a little history lesson.

Bryce Harper married longtime girlfriend Kayla Varner back in 2016, and the two have a pair of kids. Kayla, by the way, ain’t no slouch in the athletic department, either.

The fellas in Marketing tell me she was a star soccer player at Green Valley High School, and also played at both BYU and THE Ohio State.

Apparently, she can also have a good time – especially when her husband single-handedly puts a team city on his back.

Shortly after his game-winning bomb, Harper was named NLCS MVP after hitting .400 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Kayla (somehow) made her way down to the field to celebrate, and gave our man a little loving for doing his thing.

Awesome moment between Bryce & his wife Kayla.



pic.twitter.com/2fvip0KcIu — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 24, 2022

I see you, Bryce. I saw it. My man!

What Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Fightin’ Phillies are doing right now is insane. This is a team that fired their manager a few months ago, and have won like 70% of their games ever since.

They’ve been an absolute UNIT this postseason, taking down the defending champion Atlanta Braves before running through the Padres. Harper came into the league with so much pressure, signed that huge contract a few years ago with the Phillies, and has delivered in every single way.

Good luck to anyone who takes the Astros to win the World Series. I’m 100% team Bryce/Kayla.

Phillies in four!