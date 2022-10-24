Philadelphia Erupts After Phillies Make First World Series In Over a Decade

Phillies say goodbye, Padres; hello, World Series!

In the past week, San Diego has been turning up after defeating the rival Dodgers in the NLDS. Now it’s Philly’s turn to turn up.

It didn’t take long for the city of Philadelphia to start going wild after the Phillies clinched the NLCS over the Padres in five games. Despite trailing for most of Sunday’s contest, the Fightin’ Phillies rose to the moment and edged San Diego, 4-3, to take the pennant.

Once the Phillies clinched a ticket to their first World Series appearance in 13 years, fans filled the South Philly streets and went berserk to celebrate their home team’s triumphs.

Phillies fans celebrate (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

From filling the streets to climbing traffic lights, the scene in Philadelphia was absolutely chaotic.

A Philly championship celebration tradition. The FIRST pole climber, guy in @flyers Hextall jersey. Cheered by thousands as he reaches the summit. ⁦⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tQRSGXjwY — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 23, 2022

The city did its best to avoid this type of chaos, including slicking every pole on the street with lard, harkening back to their team’s winning traditions.

No amount of grease or Crisco stopped the Phillies faithful from their World Series extravaganza. The Phillies secured their eighth pennant in team history, courtesy of postseason heroics by star Bryce Harper.

According to FOX29, “Parts of Broad Street were closed off as crowds grew larger and louder in a celebration that is bound to last well into the night.”

The city is basking in the glory of having all the hometown teams reach incredible success, with the Phillies headed to the World Series and the Philadelphia Eagles at 6-0.

The poles have been greased! You've been warned, Phillies fans 😂 https://t.co/0ZkI1Z89Tq pic.twitter.com/n6eYpwpMbR — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 22, 2022

We are all this Phillies fan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qjzw1crUTU — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 23, 2022

"These fans… they brought it the whole time. I'm at a loss for words right now."



Zack Wheeler discusses the energy from the @Phillies fans after they locked up the National League pennant. @LGRed | #RedOctober | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/LTwkRWX9UL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2022

Phillies fans are going WILD pic.twitter.com/mqAbZuQQm3 — Alex Curry (@Alex_Curry) October 22, 2022

Jordan Mailata is partying with fans in the streets as the Phillies move on to the World Series. #FlyEaglesFly | #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/oEikzwOyxl — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) October 24, 2022

Even when the game has been over for a few minutes, most @Phillies fans don’t head for the exits right away, but stay to celebrate together a little longer. Gotta love it ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QmT822WVyF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2022

no better sports city than philadelphia. phillies fans are unbelievable. this view of the final out is 🤌🏻 😚 pic.twitter.com/ghN5BwyVAV — m (@matttadelphia) October 23, 2022

Jason Kelce walking through the CBP concourse and high fiving Phillies fans. Unsurprisingly, he was followed by an Eagles chant. pic.twitter.com/jRkDOOWYLA — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) October 23, 2022