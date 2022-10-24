Philadelphia Erupts After Phillies Make First World Series In Over a Decade

Phillies say goodbye, Padres; hello, World Series!
In the past week, San Diego has been turning up after defeating the rival Dodgers in the NLDS. Now it’s Philly’s turn to turn up.
It didn’t take long for the city of Philadelphia to start going wild after the Phillies clinched the NLCS over the Padres in five games. Despite trailing for most of Sunday’s contest, the Fightin’ Phillies rose to the moment and edged San Diego, 4-3, to take the pennant.
Once the Phillies clinched a ticket to their first World Series appearance in 13 years, fans filled the South Philly streets and went berserk to celebrate their home team’s triumphs.
From filling the streets to climbing traffic lights, the scene in Philadelphia was absolutely chaotic.
The city did its best to avoid this type of chaos, including slicking every pole on the street with lard, harkening back to their team’s winning traditions.
No amount of grease or Crisco stopped the Phillies faithful from their World Series extravaganza. The Phillies secured their eighth pennant in team history, courtesy of postseason heroics by star Bryce Harper.
According to FOX29, “Parts of Broad Street were closed off as crowds grew larger and louder in a celebration that is bound to last well into the night.”
The city is basking in the glory of having all the hometown teams reach incredible success, with the Phillies headed to the World Series and the Philadelphia Eagles at 6-0.
