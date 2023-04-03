Brooks Koepka Wins LIV Event In Masters Tune-Up, But Does That Even Matter?

Videos by OutKick

One of the biggest defectors from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf was four-time major champion Brooks Koepka. He hasn’t played in an event with PGA players since The Open in July. But, he’ll tee it up at the Masters this week.

Koepka joined the Saudi-backed tour about 10 months ago. Prior to his defection, Koepka was considered one of the best major golf tournament players in the world. He won back-to-back US Open Championships in 2017 and 2018. He also won back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with the winners trophy after the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

In 2021, one season before leaving the PGA Tour, Koepka finished tied for second at the US Open, tied for fourth at the PGA Championship and tied for sixth at The Open Championship.

Since then, though, he’s been cut at the Masters, finished outside the Top 50 in both the US Open and PGA Championship and then got cut at the The Open.

In fact, Koepka has been cut in back-to-back Masters since tying for seventh in 2020 and tying for second in 2019.

With his recent run of struggles in majors, there are questions about whether or not he can still win at a high level.

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf event one week before Masters

Trying to put that behind him, Koepka won LIV Golf Invitational – Orlando, his second victory in six events. But, if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around, does it make a sound?

If someone wins a LIV Golf event and no one watches, does it really count?

Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC celebrates with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational – Orlando one week before the Masters. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Admittedly, I’m writing about it, but that’s only because I saw it on Twitter. I had no idea there was a LIV Golf event this weekend.

Brooks Koepka is a winner again! He claims victory at #LIVGolf Orlando for his second win in his last 6 events. Heading into Augusta in great form! @SmashGC pic.twitter.com/bk9pM0PCea — LIV Golf Updates (@LIVGolfUpdates) April 2, 2023

Koepka became the first player among LIV’s 48-player roster to win two of its individual tournaments. — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 2, 2023

Most LIV golfers claim there’s no animosity between PGA Tour players and themselves, but that seems unlikely.

Professional golf is better when all the best players are in the same “league.” That’s what is going to make the Masters so interesting.

If Augusta National has any sense of humor, they’ll pair Koepka with an outspoken critic of LIV Golf. Someone, like say, Rory McIlroy.

Masters pairings are always to see. But this year, they take on even more meaning.

C’mon Augusta National, let’s have some fun!