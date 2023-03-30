Joaquin Niemann Says PGA Tour Players’ Hatred For LIV Golfers Will Motivate Him At The Masters, Other Majors

Videos by OutKick

While some of his fellow LIV golfers have said that the media is creating the rivalry between the Saudi-backed circuit and the PGA Tour, Joaquin Niemann isn’t subscribing to that idea.

Niemann is one of 18 LIV golfers who will be teeing it up in next week’s Masters after qualifying based on his world ranking at the end of 2022.

The LIV vs. PGA Tour rivalry will be the storyline of the week, both in the build-up to the opening round and especially if the LIV players play well.

The 24-year-old Niemann will be using all of the negative attention LIV Golf and its players have received over the last year-plus as motivation.

“I think it’s going to be more fun for us knowing that they hate us going to the majors and beating them,” Niemann told GOLF. Asked if it will be a motivating factor for him, Niemann said “yeah, 100%.”

“Between the Tour and the LIV Tour I think there’s a lot of players that they don’t like us or the decisions that we made; they don’t share the same thought about coming [to LIV] or not. But everyone came to their own decision and it’s going to be fun after everything they’ve been talking about it and just play for it.”

“We’re going to be feeling the different tours at the same time, playing for their tour,” Niemann said about what it’ll be like at Augusta National next week. “

Niemann’s comments couldn’t be any more different than what fellow LIV golfers Bubba Watson, Cam Smith, and Patrick Reed have said about the PGA Tour vs. LIV dynamic.

“I’m going to be honest, man,” Watson explained earlier this week. “It’s only awkward in the media. Media is the only one that is pushing it. I have nothing against anybody.”

The media and golf fans alike are certainly hoping for added fireworks at next week’s Masters. While some the veterans may be downplaying it, Niemann seems to be on the hunt for some extra curricular activity at Augusta as well.

